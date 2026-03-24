The Reynolds Kitchens® Brand Turns Any Countertop into a No-Mess Workspace with New Countertop Prep Paper

Designed to protect countertops and create a clean, ready-to-use surface for cooking, baking, crafting, and everyday projects

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- All good meals and creative projects are rarely mess free – but that doesn't mean the cleanup has to be more work than the project itself. From flour-dusted baking sessions and sauce-splattered pasta nights to paint drips, glue spills, and glitter explosions, projects can leave a mark. That's why the Reynolds Kitchens® brand is introducing Countertop Prep Paper — a first-of-its-kind, multi-purpose surface protector designed to expand your working space and shield countertops from it all. Whether cooking, baking, tackling a DIY project, or diving into a craft, Reynolds Kitchens Countertop Prep Paper creates a clean, protected workspace so you can focus on the making, not the mess.

Reynolds Kitchens® Countertop Prep Paper

Instead of being limited to the small footprint of a cutting board or plate, Countertop Prep Paper expands your usable workspace. The roll is a generous 18" wide, providing plenty of room to work comfortably and stay organized. Plus, the Countertop Prep Paper protects against water, grease, and moisture, standing up to spills, drips and more.

Developed with convenience in mind, Reynolds Kitchens Countertop Prep Paper is suitable for food contact and lightly adheres to surfaces, staying securely in place and creating a sturdy barrier, helping to keep counters clean no matter what you're whipping up or working on. Just lightly dampen the countertop with water to activate its non-slip grip, roll it out shiny side down, and get started. From cookie dough to craft glue, it's ready to handle the mess.

Once the fun is done, cleanup is quick and effortless. Simply fold up the paper to contain the mess and discard. Countertop Prep Paper is designed to leave no residue behind, keeping countertops clean and giving you more time for the things that matter most.

"Today's kitchens are not just for cooking; they're the gathering space of the family, where life happens and memories are made," said Fiona Seal, Reynolds Marketing Director, Innovation. "Countertop Prep Paper was designed to give home cooks and crafters a simple, flexible way to protect their surfaces and create extra workspace, whether they're preparing a family meal, baking with kids, or tackling a craft. It helps families stay present in the moments that matter, without worrying about the cleanup."

In celebration of the new product launch, Reynolds is teaming up with The Martha Stewart Podcast by iHeartRadio to spotlight Countertop Prep Paper in on-air advertising and on social. In April, iHeartRadio listeners can also enter a special contest featuring Reynolds Kitchens Countertop Prep Paper and some of "Martha's Favorite Things".

Reynolds Kitchens Countertop Prep Paper 100 square-foot rolls are now available nationwide at Walmart instore and online for a suggested price of $5.97. Countertop Prep Paper will continue rolling out to Target, Amazon and grocery retailers throughout the summer.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions.

For more information, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com and ReynoldsBrands.com.

Media Contact: Jill Pedrani, [email protected]

SOURCE Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.