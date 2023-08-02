REYNOLDS WRAP® IS SENDING ONE LUCKY GRILLER ON THE FIRST-EVER ALL-EXPENSES-PAID "WILD WEST STEAK-CATION"

News provided by

Reynolds Wrap

02 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Learn from the best in the wild, wild west: From epic foil recipes to eating steak for three meals a day, take cooking lessons from real-life cowboys and cowgals in the greater Yellowstone, Montana region

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Wrap, the expert maker of Reynolds Wrap® and other foil products for over 75 years, is on a mission to make your wild west dreams come true with the first-ever Reynolds Wrap® Wild West Steak-cation. This summer, one lucky griller and a plus one will be sent on the adventure of a lifetime to improve their open-fire grill skills in the greater Yellowstone, Montana region.

Make your wild west dreams come true with the first-ever Reynolds Wrap® Wild West Steak-cation.
This all-expenses-paid vacation to the wild west is the ultimate luxury trip to perfect your outdoor grill skills using Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil, while learning the ropes of a cowboy lifestyle. The lucky carnivore cowboy (or cowgirl!) winner will enjoy a four-night Steak-cation at a luxe, ranch-style resort, with a menu of steak for breakfast, lunch AND dinner to prove their epic appetite for the grill.

Saddle up and put on your best pair of boots as you shadow a real cowboy, learn more about America's "first food truck" (aka the "chuck wagon") and take an open-fire cooking class where you'll learn the best ways to use Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil in your new recipes. You'll even get to dress the part with custom gear and a personalized cattle branding iron to make your meals one of a kind.

"Western-inspired movies and TV shows are hotter than ever, and we wanted to bring the experience from screen to reality by offering grill enthusiasts their own taste of the wild west," said Emanuel De Luca, senior brand manager, Reynolds Wrap. "Our Wild West Steak-cation winner will have the chance to truly immerse themselves in the cowboy lifestyle, with Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil as the durable cooking companion they can depend on to enjoy their favorite recipes with easy prep, cook and cleanup."

Now through Aug. 16, 2023, (in 300 words or less) submit your best grilling recipe (with Reynolds Wrap®, of course!) and why you should win this epic Reynolds Wrap® Wild West Steak-cation by emailing [email protected]. Full rules to apply can be found here.

For more information about the Reynolds Wrap® Wild West Steak-cation, visit ReynoldsBrands.com and follow along on social media @ReynoldsBrands on InstagramTwitter and Facebook.

Reynolds Consumer Products (Nasdaq: REYN) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. Our namesake Reynolds® products include the iconic Reynolds Wrap® Foil, Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Paper, Plastic Wrap, Oven Bags, and Slow Cooker Liners. For more information, visit ReynoldsBrands.com.

SOURCE Reynolds Wrap

THE REYNOLDS BRAND WANTS YOU TO PUT YOUR TASTEBUDS TO THE TEST WITH THREE DARING NEW EASTER "HOT HAMS"

