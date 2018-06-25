REZ-1 Recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for Supply Chain Innovation at CSX Corporation

"As part of bringing end-to-end visibility across assets and the supply chain to our customers, we worked closely with CSX to drive deeper insights into container capacity to help them optimize their fleet and enable CSX to provide greater visibility to its customers," said Pervinder Johar, REZ-1 CEO. "We are honored to be recognized as part of the top 100 supply chain innovation projects. With a digital supply chain platform, we can now think much more comprehensively about bringing value across the entire trading network and continue to optimize and innovate the supply chain."



The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects which help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence. The REZ-1 and CSX Corporation project solved an imperative container capacity dilemma through a data visualization tool which identifies least and most efficient load cycle segments and highlights optimization opportunities. This project and the other top 100 recipients show how supply chain solution and service providers prepare their supply chains for success.

"First and foremost, we want to congratulate the winners of this year's Top 100 for their successful and innovative projects, which serve as models to companies of all sizes what is achievable in their supply chains," says John Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "These projects are best-in-class examples of the types of efficiencies and bottom-line results that supply chain executives should be striving toward in their own operations."

About REZ-1

REZ-1 enables the world's shippers, logistics service providers and asset owners to gain real-time insights through its digital supply chain platform which connects key stakeholders within a neutral collaborative network, brings new efficiencies to complex manual processes and tracks assets across every aspect of the supply chain. For over 20 years, REZ-1 has provided critical container inventory, reservation and financial settlement solutions to North American railroads, intermodal marketing companies, and motor carriers. Learn more at www.rez1.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

