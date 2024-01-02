Rezet, Sleep & Recovery as never approached before

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezet Technologies Inc, announces that is has been awarded a CES® 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Sports & Fitness category for what the company considers the first-ever intelligent recovery portable mattress topper.

rezet unique capabilities rezet the first portable recovery mattress topper

rezet stands out as a trailblazer in its field. It's more than just a mattress topper; it's an intelligent recovery system blending a machine-learning component for dynamic firmness adjustment. The system is also outfitted with a highly accurate BCG (Ballistocardiography) sensor. This advanced sensor can detect key metrics like heart rate, respiration, heart rate variability and integrates seamlessly with select own or third party wearables for an expanded health overview.

Taking innovation a step further, rezet introduces a Smart Thermoregulation system that combines both passive and active systems. In selected models only, rezet boasts a unique relaxation mode utilizing sound wave therapy, complementing the rejuvenating massage mode that enhances blood circulation and muscle tone for deeper rest and recovery.

rezet's capabilities extend to integrating with various IoT devices, including intelligent lifestyle beds and pillows, allowing you to control your environment for an enhanced sleep experience.

The topper design is not only fully integrated but also portable, ensuring you can carry your comfort zone with you, alleviating the common first-night effect for more restful sleep anywhere in the world.

You can effortlessly monitor these insights through the rezet app or remotely, utilizing rezet's WiFi connectivity. Embraced by a global community, from individual users to professional sports teams and medical professionals, rezet's technology is a proven catalyst for enhancing sleep and accelerating recovery. With over 3 million hours of sleep data analyzed, users on average experience a significant 27% improvement in Sleep Quality and a 29% reduction in Latency in just the first 90 nights.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree. This award is a testament to our commitment to design, implement and deliver superior sleep and wellness products that can have a quantifiable impact in improving our customers' lives," said rezet official.

rezet will showcase its award-winning topper in booth #8563 in the LVCC North Hall.

About Rezet Technologies Inc

Founded in the USA, Rezet overcomes all the limitations of existing sleep tech devices through its patented technology and a science driven approach. Rezet draws upon over 60 years of experience in the mattress industry with over 20 million satisfied sleepers, accounting for more than 10 years of developing and licensing smart sleep technologies. Rezet technology is being used by thousands of consumers, professional sport teams and medical institutions all over the world.

For further information visit www.rezet.tech or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Rezet Technologies Inc