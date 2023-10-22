REZI Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Sean Mitchell, CEO & Co-founder of REZI, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2023 Builders and Innovators Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing REZI CEO & Co-founder Sean Mitchell as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2023 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Sean Mitchell from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. REZI is a marketplace where renters are able to secure their next home in minutes, leveraging machine learning and world class technology to provide rent guarantees to multifamily property owners and state-of-the-art renting platform for residents.

Before co-founding REZI, Sean had a career in financial services including roles at Corbin Capital Partners and JP Morgan Chase's Chief Investment Office. He graduated from Florida A&M University with a BS in Business Administration. He grew up in South Florida, before relocating to New York City, where he lives with his wife.

"This recognition from Goldman Sachs is an honor, but I truly believe this award says less about me than about the importance of REZI's mission," said Sean Mitchell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of REZI. "Renters in the United States hate the leasing process, yet 1 out of every 3 households here are rented. For far too long, technology has evaded residential real estate, particularly amongst rentals with a fragmented housing supply. At REZI, we know that technology will have a huge role to play in democratizing access to housing and building a mutually beneficial future for property owners and residents alike."

"We're delighted to recognize Sean Mitchell as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Sean has been a visionary in his field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About REZI

Founded in 2018, REZI is a real estate technology company that partners with property owners to manage all leasing activity of their vacant apartments. For prospective residents, REZI leverages machine learning to offer a suite of world-class technology to make the process of renting an apartment fast, free, and fair.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

