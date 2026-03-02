Rezilient Health Appoints Zeev Neuwirth, MD, MHCM as Head of Strategic Partnerships

ST. LOUIS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilient Health announces that Zeev Neuwirth, MD, MHCM, has joined the company as Head of Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Dr. Neuwirth will focus on building and expanding partnerships with health systems and other stakeholders as Rezilient scales its advanced primary care model nationally.

Rezilient Health delivers a concierge-like primary care service that greatly improves convenient access and continuity of care, and integrates with local healthcare systems to create a seamless, comprehensive healthcare experience. Offered at no cost to the employee, Rezilient's hybrid care model reduces friction for patients while supporting health systems' strategic priorities across workforce health, referral integrity, and commercial growth.

"Zeev brings rare depth with his years of experience as a frontline physician and a health system executive," said Danish Nagda, MD, Founder and CEO of Rezilient Health. "His career has been defined by improving access to preventive primary care, elevating the patient experience, and strengthening performance across complex organizations. He understands how care delivery models must align with long-term system sustainability. His consumer-centric orientation, business model acumen, and population health experience will be invaluable as we partner with health systems facing growing operational and strategic pressures."

"Rezilient is addressing one of the most fundamental challenges in healthcare today: delivering high-quality primary care access at scale," said Dr. Neuwirth. "The model aligns patient experience, economics, and health system strategy in a way that strengthens rather than fragments care delivery. Having spent my career as a primary care physician and health system executive focused on population health and value-based care, I understand how important pragmatic, system-aligned solutions are as organizations navigate mounting access and workforce shortage pressures."

Dr. Neuwirth's appointment comes as Rezilient Health continues to expand its partnerships with health systems and employers across the country, deploying advanced direct primary care through hybrid in-person Rezilient Health CloudClinics and virtual care capabilities.

About Rezilient Health

Rezilient Health is revolutionizing healthcare delivery through its innovative hybrid care model, combining advanced technology with remote physician expertise to deliver superior clinical outcomes. Rezilient provides accessible, high-quality healthcare while reducing overall healthcare costs for employers and its employees. Visit rezilienthealth.com for more information.

