Rezilient Health partners with OSU to offer multispecialty care benefits to employees

STILLWATER, Okla. and ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma State University — the largest university system in Oklahoma and America's Healthiest Campus — has partnered with Rezilient Health to provide a comprehensive multispecialty care benefit to eligible faculty and staff.

OSU-Stillwater and Langston University faculty and staff enrolled in either the BlueOptions PPO or the BlueEdge HDHP health care plans who live within a 30-mile radius of Stillwater, as well as their dependents age 7 and above, are eligible for Rezilient clinic services.

Rezilient Health, a leading tech-enabled primary care company, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with OSU that will grant eligible faculty and staff access to Rezilient Health's CloudClinics for primary and multispecialty care, empowering them to take care of all their health needs in one place. A streamlined system under one roof means a much shorter time to diagnosis and more timely treatment, leading to better overall health outcomes and significant savings.

The partnership signifies a shared commitment to create a culture of health within the university, focusing on value-based care and improved health outcomes.

Rezilient Health has gained recognition as a trailblazer in the primary care space, renowned for its CloudClinicTM hybrid model and same-day access to primary care, urgent care and specialty consults. With this new partnership, Rezilient Health will extend its services to eligible OSU and LU faculty and staff members, ensuring they have access to an array of resources and support to make the most out of their health care benefits.

"With this partnership, Rezilient is able to work closely with a partner who is just as passionate about improving access to care for their members as we are. We are aligned in both values and trajectory," said Danish Nagda, M.D., Founder and CEO of Rezilient Health.

Under this collaboration, OSU and LU faculty and staff will benefit from a comprehensive range of services offered by Rezilient Health, including:

Personalized Primary Care: Rezilient Health's team of highly skilled and compassionate health care providers will deliver patient-centered primary care services, focusing on preventive care, chronic disease management and overall wellness.





Care Coordination: Rezilient Health's care coordination teams will work closely with OSU and LU faculty and staff to ensure seamless transitions between different health care providers, facilitating continuity of care and reducing the administrative burden on faculty and staff.





Health Education and Resources: Rezilient Health will equip OSU and LU faculty and staff with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions about their health care. Through educational materials, workshops and digital resources, members can enhance their health literacy and take proactive steps toward a healthier lifestyle.





Enhanced Network Access: Through Rezilient Health's extensive network of providers, members will gain access to a wide range of specialists, ensuring they receive comprehensive care tailored to their individual needs.

OSU recognizes the value that Rezilient Health brings to its faculty and staff.

"OSU is thrilled to offer Rezilient to eligible faculty and staff and their dependents age 7 and above. Our partnership with Rezilient gives our people access to unlimited direct primary and multispecialty care at zero out-of-pocket cost, and same-day appointments at the innovative CloudClinics combined with 24/7 virtual care for members is a winning combination for OSU, plus it's at a fair price," said Rachel Shreffler, OSU Director of Benefits.

By integrating Rezilient Health's services into their health benefit offerings, OSU further demonstrates its commitment to being America's Healthiest Campus.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sar Ruddenklau | Marketing and Communications | Rezilient Health | 206-465-1910 | [email protected]

Jeff Hopper | OSU Communications and Media Relations Manager | 405-744-5827 | [email protected]

About Oklahoma State University:

Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. OSU has more than 34,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 25,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 125 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 280,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

About Rezilient Health:

Rezilient reduces employers' total cost of care through increasing access and utilization of value-based primary care. Beaming our physicians into our CloudClinics equipped with remote digital diagnostic tools is a world-first. It means Rezilient members can access all their care needs in one place: primary care, 73 types of specialty care, and in-house labs, plus 24/7 messaging. A streamlined system under one roof means a shorter time to diagnosis and timely treatment, significantly reducing downstream healthcare costs for employers.

SOURCE Rezilient Health