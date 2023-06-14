Rezilion Launches Breakthrough Agentless Runtime Monitoring Solution for Vulnerability Management

News provided by

Rezilion

14 Jun, 2023, 06:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion, an automated software supply chain security platform, today announced the release of its Agentless solution. This new capability allows user connection and access to Rezlion's full feature functionality across multiple cloud platforms. It enables security teams to monitor exploitable attack surfaces in runtime without using an agent to simultaneously minimize security and operational risk.

Many reports and analyses confirm that organizations spend extraordinary time prioritizing and remediating software vulnerabilities. Research conducted by Ponemon Institute underscores that vulnerability management is time-consuming, costly, and often too overwhelming. Nearly half (47%) of survey respondents reported backlogs ranging from 100,000 to 1.1 million vulnerabilities still awaiting patches.

Yet, many vulnerabilities are not exploitable in runtime. Armed with this knowledge, Rezilion first introduced vulnerability prioritization using runtime data. This data reveals which vulnerabilities are exploitable depending on the user's unique environment and reduces 85% of the noise because most do not require patching. However, an agent is needed to get this visibility into the runtime - formerly an unchallenged assumption. 

While some organizations feel comfortable with agents, it represents an operational risk and overhead, leading Rezilion to release the first agentless solution that can see into the runtime execution of the software and determine not only which components are vulnerable but know if they are exploitable in the runtime context. After years of research and significant breakthroughs, the Rezilion team discovered that achieving true non-agent-based runtime analysis is possible.

"Four years ago, we understood that too much time was wasted patching vulnerabilities that weren't actually exploitable in runtime. This insight drove us to start Rezilion," said Shlomi Boutnaru, Co-Founder and CTO at Rezilion. "But achieving this kind of visibility came at the cost of deploying agents. Over these years, we kept asking ourselves, 'is there an alternative to direct access to memory, OS and interpreters?' After years of research, we now have such an alternative: use cloud APIs' indirect access to instances to reconstruct the execution of code along the life-cycle of hosts and containers. This means we can now look at a snapshot of a host or a container, and use proprietary forensic methods to reverse-engineer from it the entire code loading and execution history – without actually needing to be there with an agent as it happened."

Unlike some agents limited to precise mechanisms such as eBPF, Rezilion's approach covers all versions of Windows and Linux across 12 code languages. The platform's agentless solution empowers customers to ensure their software security in production and continuous integration from the convenience of a single platform and with no maintenance overhead or operational risk.

With Rezilion, organizations can detect, aggregate, prioritize, and remediate without maintenance overhead. Rezilion allows customers to remove interference with product performance without additional code or agent execution. Unlike other agentless solutions that only offer a static understanding, Rezilion provides a Dynamic SBOM, which reveals both software components and how they're being executed in runtime. Organizations receive the necessary tools to identify bugs – and potential exploitation by attackers.

Rezilion can now be deployed through a seamless workflow managed entirely from Rezilion's platform user interface. For more information about securing the software supply chain without the hindrance of an agent, please visit https://info.rezilion.com/lp/demo-agentless-runtime-free-risk-assessment.

About Rezilion:
Rezilion's software supply chain security platform automatically assures that the software you use and deliver is free of risk. Rezilion detects third-party software components on any layer of the software stack and understands the actual risk they carry, filtering out up to 95% of identified vulnerabilities. Rezilion then automatically mitigates exploitable risk across the SDLC, reducing vulnerability backlogs and remediation timelines from months to hours, while giving DevOps teams time back to build.

Media Contact:
Danielle Ostrovsky
Hi-Touch PR
410-302-9459
[email protected]

SOURCE Rezilion

Also from this source

Rezilion 2023 Half-Year Critical Vulnerabilities Report Reveals Significance of Maintaining Software Security

Rezilion Releases New Smart Fix Capability, Delivering Intelligent Guidance for Patching

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.