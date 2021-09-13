Rezilion Secures $30 Million in Funding to Automate Devsecops

ST. CHARLES, Mo. and BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion , a cyber startup transforming DevSecOps with automation, today announced $30 million in Series A funding led by Guggenheim Investments. JVP and Kindred Capital contributed to the round alongside new investment partners, including current and former security executives and luminaries from Google, Microsoft, CrowdStrike, IBM, Cisco, PayPal, JP Morgan Chase, Nasdaq, eBay, Symantec, RedHat, RSA and Tenable.

The pandemic has required more companies to adopt and accelerate a digital-first approach to business, placing increased pressure on IT leaders and their development teams to deliver digital product experiences against critical deadlines. While code development has been largely automated with DevOps, a debilitating bottleneck has emerged between engineering and security teams. Securing the unprecedented amounts of code being shipped by companies daily is a constant challenge, and understanding, mitigating and controlling the risk that comes with these massive amounts of code still requires exhaustive manual work by highly skilled engineers. As a result, companies are forced to choose between either staying safe or releasing fast.

Rezilion unleashes innovation by automating manual security bottlenecks, making security as agile as DevOps. It is the only solution that drastically reduces the amount of security work required to release new digital products while keeping software environments secure. On average, customers using Rezilion's vulnerability validation technology have immediately reduced their patching backlog by more than 70%, freeing up valuable engineering resources to focus on expanding product features.

"Rezilion's product suite is a game changer for security teams," said Rusty Parks, Senior Managing Director of Guggenheim Investments. "It creates a win-win, allowing companies to speed innovative products and features to market while enhancing their security posture. We believe Rezilion has created a truly compelling value proposition for security teams, one that greatly increases return on time while thoroughly protecting one's core infrastructure."

"At Rezilion, we are deeply committed to helping organizations drive their own innovation by reducing the resource drain, inaccuracies and operational friction created by manual security work," said Liran Tancman, co-founder and CEO of Rezilion. "We know there's never been a better time for organizations to experience what we call 'trust in motion,' or the peace of mind that comes from moving fast while staying safe and secure."

Powered by proprietary Unison workload composition analysis technology, Rezilion's platform creates a comprehensive, dynamic model of all the code across companies' cloud workloads and applications. It automatically creates a full software bill-of-materials, and then reverse-engineers every piece of code in the environment, understanding its function and tracking its status and interactions. Backed by this central knowledge base, security and engineering teams can automatically manage the otherwise tedious back-and forth exchange of enhancing and securing a software environment, removing friction while empowering business-critical precision and speed. One example of the technology at work is finding out if a specific vulnerability in a piece of code is exploitable in the specific context in which this code is deployed and executed.

"Our technology brings developers and security teams together," says Shlomi Boutnaru, co-founder and CTO of Rezilion. "This funding round will allow us to dramatically accelerate our vision by advancing product development and driving growth on a global scale."

"Rezilion's pioneering approach generates a host of benefits to meet the needs of CEOs, CIOs and CISOs, from expediting digital transformation, faster product rollouts and enhanced productivity and compliance to the adoption of state-of-the-art development best-practices and the guarantee of better security and improved ROI," stated Yoav Tzruya, General Partner at JVP. "Under the proven leadership of Liran and Shlomi, we look forward to expanding Rezilion's markets and offerings to provide more value based on its unique technology."

The investment will be used to rapidly scale Rezilion's go-to-market approach, partnering with other DevSecOps solution providers as well as growing operations to expand its customer base across the US and Europe. Additional product development aims to further close the gap between security and engineering, fueling productivity of both resources to enable the timely delivery of software and enabling organizations to innovate faster.

About Rezilion

Rezilion is a leading autonomous DevSecOps platform that allows organizations to effortlessly control and mitigate attack surfaces from dev to prod and across cloud infrastructures, applications, and IoT devices. It dramatically reduces the manual work security and engineering teams have to do, harmonizing previously oppositional efforts, and empowering organizations to innovate faster. With operations in Israel and the United States, Rezilion is swiftly attracting a growing client base of Fortune 100 companies and leading industry partners. For more information, visit www.rezilion.com .

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners with more than $255 billion* in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors.

*Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Fund Management (Europe) Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC, and Guggenheim Partners India Management. Securities offered through Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC.

About JVP

Founded in 1993 by Dr. Erel Margalit, JVP is an internationally renowned VC fund. JVP has been listed numerous times by Preqin, and other rankings, as one of the top-ten consistently performing VC firms worldwide. Over the years JVP has built over 160 companies, leveraging a broad network of partners and market expertise to help companies become global market leaders. Among the pioneering firms of the Israeli VC industry, JVP has been instrumental in building some of the world's largest companies to emerge, facilitating 12 IPOs on NASDAQ, including CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR, $4.7 billion mkt. cap.), QLIK Technologies (NASDAQ: QLIK, then $4 billion mkt. cap.) as well as many large industry sales. Over the past decade, JVP has spearheaded the creation of international Centers of Excellence, including the AI and Media center in Jerusalem, the Cyber center in Beer Sheva, the Foodtech and Agritech center in the Galilee, the International Cyber and FinTech center in NYC. Recently JVP has decided to open newly emerging centers in Europe as well as in the UAE that will be a new chapter for Israeli technologies to engage with the region. For more information on JVP, visit jvpvc.com

