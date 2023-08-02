Rezilion Showcasing Next Generation of Software Supply Chain Security at Black Hat USA, BSides Las Vegas 2023, and DEF CON 31

Experts Tackle the Future of Vulnerability Management at Black Hat, Breaking New Ground with Disruptive Research and Innovative Tools in Bsides Talks and DEF CON Forums

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezilion, an automated software supply chain security platform, today announced its experts will present the new generation of vulnerability management and evolution of software composition analysis (SCA) and open-source tools looking towards the future of software supply chain security at the upcoming Black Hat, Bsides, and DEF CON conferences in Las Vegas.

Rezilion is presenting at Black Hat, one of the most prestigious cybersecurity events being held this August in Las Vegas. Members of Rezilion's research team are hosting seminars and demonstrations at Bsides Las Vegas and DEFCON, two premier industry events where the most innovative and creative researchers and hackers gather to present new exploits, discuss trends and findings, and collaborate on pressing cybersecurity policy issues.

Rezilion's experts and research team will introduce the next generation of SCA at Black Hat for security professionals and developers, tackle vulnerability management in two talks at BSides Las Vegas, and present its open-source tool that determines the actual exploitability of specific vulnerabilities in software risk without an agent at DEF CON 31.

Black Hat: Liran Tancman, CEO and Co-Founder, and Joan Goodchild, Head of Content at Rezilion, will present The Runtime Revolution: Agentless Runtime Analysis is Here. Why it's Vital for Vulnerability Management and how it's Possible on Wednesday, August 9 at 3:35–3:55 pm PT in Mandalay Bay L and 4:45–5:05 pm at the Business Hall in Theater C. In this conference presentation, Rezilion will exhibit the innovation behind its new agentless runtime analysis and game-changing approach for vulnerability management today.

Rezilion will also be exhibiting at booth number 1686 in the Business Hall on Wednesday August 9 from 10am6pm and Thursday, August 10 from 10am4pm where executives will be on hand for further demonstration of Rezilion solutions.

BSides Las Vegas 2023 Day 1: Rezilion's Director of Vulnerability Research, Yotam Perkal, will be the opening Common Ground talk with Towards Effective & Scalable Vulnerability Management on Tuesday, August 8 from 10:30–10:50 am PT in Florentine F. In this interactive discussion, he will explore the challenges of vulnerability management, highlight potential solutions, and discuss current frameworks and standards that can help address this issue.

Perkal will then close out the Breaking Ground talks at 6:00–6:45 pm PT in Florentina A with Hiding in Plain Sight - The Untold Story of Hidden Vulnerabilities, groundbreaking research that evaluated leading commercial and open-source vulnerability scanners and SCA tools to showcase the leading causes of scanner misidentifications and thousands of hidden vulnerabilities Rezilion identified in real-world applications, many of which are known to be exploited in the wild.

DEF CON 31: Perkal will present Am I Exploitable? (MI-X) at DC 31 Demo Labs in the Council Boardroom, Forum on Saturday, August 12 at 12:00-1:55 pm PT. The presentation will focus on MI-X, Rezilion's open-source tool aimed at effectively determining whether a local host or running container is genuinely affected by a specific vulnerability by accounting for all factors which affect actual exploitability.

For more information about Rezilion's presence at the event, visit https://www.rezilion.com/blog/join-rezilion-in-las-vegas-for-black-hat-bsides-and-defcon-2023/.

About Rezilion:
Rezilion's software supply chain security platform automatically assures that the software you use and deliver is free of risk. Rezilion detects third-party software components on any layer of the software stack and understands the actual risk they carry, filtering out up to 95% of identified vulnerabilities. Rezilion then automatically mitigates exploitable risk across the SDLC, reducing vulnerability backlogs and remediation timelines from months to hours, while giving DevOps teams time back to build.

