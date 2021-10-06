Rezolut Partners with MD Imaging to Expand Services in the Hudson Valley of New York

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezolut, a high-growth medical imaging business focused on innovation and portfolio company of Sunny River Management ("SRM"), has entered into a partnership with MD Imaging as of Oct. 4, 2021. MD Imaging is a medical imaging & radiology practice serving patients in Dutchess County, NY and surrounding areas. Rezolut's partnership with MD Imaging will expand its services in the Hudson Valley of New York.

MD Imaging was founded in 2004 in Poughkeepsie, NY and later expanded to open a second location in Wappingers Falls in 2015. Their team is committed to providing patients with imaging excellence through their skilled staff and investment in cutting edge equipment.

CEO of Rezolut, Dr. Jin Kim, stated, "Our partnership with MD Imaging highlights our continued long-term commitment to delivering the highest level of patient care in the Hudson Valley area of New York. We are pleased to serve with local MD Imaging teams based in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls, and hope to be a great steward of our patient's health as we look to serve them."

"I could not be more pleased to be partnering with Rezolut. In selecting future partners, I looked for a partner with the highest integrity and best level of care. Rezolut demonstrates a set of values that I could not find replicated in the marketplace. I could not be more excited to partner with Dr. Kim and the entire Rezolut team," remarked, Dr. Gary Grossman, Medical Director of MD Imaging.

This partnership furthers Rezolut's commitment to building an innovative, national, multi-modal platform by delivering high-quality service to patients.

About Rezolut, LLC

Rezolut is a national emerging platform of diagnostic medical imaging services. With focus on four key platforms, its mission is to provide topnotch patient care partnered with innovative technology — to achieve better health outcomes. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com.

About MD Imaging

MD Imaging is a medical imaging & radiology practice in Dutchess County, NY with centers in both Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls. MD Imaging offers a wide variety of imaging services and provides superior care through advanced technology. To learn more about MD Imaging, visit www.mdimagingny.com.

SOURCE Rezolut, LLC

