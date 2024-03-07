RF Acoustic Wave Filters Patent Landscape 2024: Global Patenting Trends and Coverage of 11,300, Patent Families

DUBLIN, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Acoustic Wave Filters - Patent Landscape 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RF Acoustic Wave Filters Patent Landscape report aims to understand the current IP activities and how they can support the market strategies of players. The analysis of more than 25,000 patents offers a unique view of how players can leverage their IP to secure their position or conquer new market shares.

Understanding the main trends, the key players' IP position and IP strategy

In this report, the analyst has manually selected more than 11,000 patent families (inventions) related to SAW filters, BAW filters, and multiplexers and RF front-end modules using them, and provide a general overview of today's IP landscape global trends and dynamics. Through patent analysis, the analyst describes the position of players along the supply chain, unveil their strategies to strengthen their IP portfolio, highlight their capability to limit other firms' patenting activity and freedom-to-operate, identify promising new players, and forecast what would be the future IP leaders. Furthermore, this report provides an understanding of players' IP position on promising technologies. The main players involved in the development of new technologies are identified, and the main solutions to address these challenges are described.

The analysis highlights a significant difference between the SAW and BAW IP landscape. On one hand, the development of SAW filters has reached a high level of maturity, and IP players have started to look at module design and filters architecture. Vertical innovators are controlling the IP landscape and will be difficult to challenge. On the other hand, the BAW IP landscape is characterized by intense competition. The recent decline in patent activity from Broadcom and Taiyo Yuden, paired with the rise of the AlScN piezoelectric layer, has created new opportunities that numerous Chinese players and established SAW players are not going to miss!

What is the position and strategy of Chinese IP players?

The report provides an understanding of the current IP positions of major Chinese players.

The analyst have identified the most noticeable Chinese patent owners and provide a first view of how they are developing their IP in order to establish a national supply chain. Additionally, the IP analysis allows us to pinpoint Chinese players who are implementing a global IP strategy by extending their patents abroad. Lastly, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the patent activity of the most noticeable Chinese players, providing insight into their recent technological advancements.

How can IP support the development of new filter technologies?

The 5G requirements led to the development of several new technologies. The most noticeable being related to the substrate and materials used in the filters. Composite piezoelectric substrates and AlScN have become two of the most promising technologies to fulfill the requirements. Filing patents related to these technologies seems necessary to secure the technology for the next 10 years. The analyst provides a first status of this specific IP segment to understand which players have the strongest IP portfolio that can be used to hamper the freedom to operate of the competition in the coming years.

Key Report Features

PDF: 110 slides

Excel file: 11,300 patent families

Global patenting trends, including time evolution of patent publications, countries of patent filings, etc.

Main patent assignees and IP newcomers in the different segments of the supply chain.

Key players' IP position and the relative strength of their patent portfolio.

Focus on the Chinese ecosystem.

IP analysis of the main technologies: SAW filters BAW filters LBAW filters (incl. XBAR) Multiplexers & RF FEM using acoustic filters

Focus on recent key innovations for SAW, BAW, composite piezoelectric substrates, etc.

IP profile of key players and Chinese newcomers (patent portfolio overview, technical coverage, geographical coverage, etc.)

Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including patent segmentations and hyperlinks to an updated online database.



Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Status of main IP players

Position of IP players in acoustic wave filter supply chain

Main IP players evolution from 2019 to today

IP newcomers

IP landscape evolution from 2019 to today

PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW

SAW filters

BAW filters (FBAR and SMR)

LBAW filters (including XBAR)

RF filter circuit and architecture (multiplexers, etc.)

China ecosystem Summary Position of Chinese IP players in acoustic wave filter supply chain Leading patent assignees in China Chinese players with global IP strategy and those with domestic IP strategy Most established foreign IP players in China

ecosystem

RECENT KEY INNOVATIONS

Recent innovations for SAW RF filters

Recent innovations for BAW RF filters

Composite piezoelectric substrate

AlScN piezoelectric layer for BAW filters

IP PROFILE OF KEY PLAYERS

Murata/Resonant

Skyworks, Qualcomm

Taiyo Yuden

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

ROFS Microsystem

Akoustis

Qorvo

Kyocera

Wisol

Chinese IP newcomers: MEMSonics EpicMEMS StarShine Sanan IC Sappland Microelectronics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/plopxc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets