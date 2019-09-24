RF Controls Announces Strategic Partnership with RTV Engineering

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RF Controls LLC, a leading provider of advanced, state-of-the-art asset tracking solutions, announced today that it has established a new strategic partnership with RTV Engineering, a leading software and systems integrator servicing the defense, consumer goods and industrial marketplaces. Together the companies are providing a new and innovative approach for manufacturers and warehouse managers to confidently and intelligently manage their inventory by delivering real-time item level visibility and actionable data to drive business growth, improve efficiency and prevent loss in harsh and challenging indoor environments.

New era of battery-free RTLS

RTV Engineering is leveraging RF Controls' patented overhead, always-on, hands-free passive real-time location system ("pRTLS") which continuously identifies, locates and tracks RAIN RFID (Passive UHF) tagged items in 2D or 3D, with location accuracy significantly greater than other traditional RFID commercial systems focusing on pRTLS. Without having to install complex battery-powered Wi-Fi and BLE beacon systems, RTV Engineering is now ushering in a new era of battery-free pRTLS.

"The answer to many end-customer problems lies in this new transformational technology," says Tom Ellinwood, CEO, RF Controls. "The market is ready to embrace the benefits of overhead pRTLS which enables ubiquitous indoor coverage to track assets across any supply chain."

The joint pRTLS system is being piloted by a multi-billion dollar company, where it is delivering accurate 3D location data of bins, around high metal racks, at more than 95 percent precise 'put back' location accuracy, and 100 percent inventory accuracy from an install height of 35 feet in the ceiling. The turnkey solution provides real-time accurate, actionable location data by employing RTV's Site Director™ middleware platform, and RF Controls' CS 445B smart antenna, all-in-one proprietary reader and steerable phased array antenna.

RTV has a history of providing manufacturing facilities with significant return on investment for challenging use cases. Company management boasts decades of expertise in both traditional RFID and RTLS, and they see a long term strategic pathway for transforming business operations with breakthrough technologies such as RF Controls' CS-445B Smart Antenna which was recently awarded Best New Product by RFID Journal at its 2019 LIVE event.

"RF Controls brings a new level of functionality to the RTV solution portfolio," says Bob Veiga, Founder, RTV Engineering. "Their system is poised to bring affordable, real-time location to the commercial world from raw steel and automotive manufacturing to commercial buildings and various industrial appliances. It truly has the potential to transform the way companies track assets in the most challenging of environments."

Veiga brings 25 years of real-world knowledge of the capabilities of RTLS while his partner Joe Leone has accumulated 30 years of IT systems experience in both commercial and government markets. Both Veiga and Leone have in depth backgrounds from working on IoT projects for employers such as Savi and Lockheed Martin, and Leone recently completed an asset tracking platform called Sonario for Lowry Solutions.

"RTV Engineering has excellence in the core of everything they do," concluded Ellinwood. "Working with Bob and Joe to transform the warehouse management industry has been incredible and it's just getting started. The channel partners RF Controls gets to work with are truly innovators in the IoT industry, and we thank them for introducing pRTLS to end-customers and for demonstrating a significant ROI based on the joint solution we developed."

About RF Controls

RF Controls LLC is a leading provider of advanced, state-of-the-art asset tracking solutions. The company's patented solution provides optimum real-time location system functionality, using standard battery-free RAIN RFID (passive UHF) tags to identify, locate and track items from its overhead, always-on, hands free network of smart antennas. RF Controls partners with leading systems integrators and application platforms in logistics, manufacturing and retail settings to connect these environments to an intelligent IoT ecosystem. The system is now in use at some of the world's largest and most influential companies. For more information, visit www.rf-controls.com

About RTV Engineering

RTV Engineering LLC is a full-service product development, consulting and systems integration company, delivering complete start-to-finish Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) solutions using state-of-the-art technology. Taking concepts to reality is our focus. Our team has recognized through past performances that technology alone cannot fix all challenges. A successful implementation delivers the goals of the solution by improving the business process for all groups within your organization. By being AIDC product independent, our team can architect the best solution for our customer's needs as we have no vested interest in pushing one technology over another. For more information, visit www.rtveng.com

