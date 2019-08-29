RF Front-End Module Technical Comparisons 2019: Smartphone Teardowns, Physical Analysis, Comparison Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Front-End Module Technical Comparison 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019 RF Front-End Module suppliers have brought through new communication technology. This follows the disruptive choices made in 2018 by the high-end smartphone original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Some chose the Diversity Switch (RxDM), others picked mixed Mid-Band/High Band Power Amplifier integrated Duplexers (MB/HB PAMiDs). Today, the choices are becoming even more diverse, due to the upcoming fifth generation (5G) wireless technology.



High-end smartphone OEMs are seeking new ways to integrate more into one device, along with better isolation techniques for all the front-end communication devices, in a market with high-quality competitors. To keep track of the industry's evolution and see what's coming, this is the perfect time to look the players by comparing the integration technologies between the smartphone brands, the module suppliers and last year's technologies.



This comparative technology study has been conducted to provide insight into technology data for Radio-Frequency (RF) Front-End Modules and components in smartphones. The report includes the study of Front-End Modules and components found in eight flagship smartphones: the Apple iPhone Xs/Xs Max, Apple iPhone Xr, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus X US and European version, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus European Version, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer Edition, and the Oppo Find X.



With teardowns of a large variety of smartphones, the main RF Modules and components, from the output of the transceiver to the antenna, have been extracted and physically analyzed. We have studied packaging, sizes and technologies to provide a large panel of the smartphone producers' technical and economical choices and an overview of the market. In terms of design wins in these smartphones, Qorvo is now a major player, along with Skyworks and Broadcom/Avago. Several other players like Murata and Qualcomm are also involved and have been analyzed.



The report includes a description of each component and statistical analyses for most front-end modules. It also tries to explain smartphone-making OEMs choices and supplier preferences. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Module analyses are not covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction



2. Company Profile



3. Smartphone Teardowns



4. Physical Analysis:

Apple iPhone Xs/Xs Max and Xr

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus X US and European version

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus European Version

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro

20 Pro and P30 Pro Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer Edition

Oppo Find X

Front-End Modules

Packages view and dimensions

Package opening

Active dies view and dimensions

Power amplifier

SPxT switch

LNA

RFIC

Passive dies view and dimensions

SAW filters

BAW filters

IPDs

SMD components

Component summaries

Area and distribution comparison

5. Comparison Analysis

Apple vs. Samsung vs. Huawei vs. Oppo vs. Xiaomi

Integration Comparison

Material Comparison

2019 vs. 2018 vs. 2017 RFFE Module and Smartphones: Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi

Companies Mentioned



Apple

Broadcom/Avago

Huawei

Murata

Oppo

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Samsung

Skyworks

Xiaomi

