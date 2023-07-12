RF Gallium Nitride Market worth $2.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RF gallium nitride market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rise in demand for RF GaN devices is attributed to the continuous emergence of technologies in the GaN ecosystem, the suitability of GaN in RF applications, and the increasing adoption of GaN RF semiconductor devices for military, defense, and aerospace applications.

RF Gallium Nitride Market

100 – Tables

58 – Figures

180 – Pages

RF Gallium Nitride Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2022–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device, Wafer Size, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High material and fabrication costs Key Market Opportunities Evolving renewable energy applications of GaN Key Market Drivers Advantage of GaN over traditional SI



By Wafer Size: 200 and more to account for a larger market share during the forecast year.

The 200 and more wafer size to account for the larger market share in 2028. The market for GaN wafers of 200 and above is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Wafers in this size range offer manufacturers the ability to increase productivity and produce a large number of devices in a single batch. This, in turn, helps to bring down the overall cost of manufacturing 6-inch wafers, making them one of the most cost-effective GaN wafers available in the market. This has become one of the main reasons owing to which the companies have been developing their semiconductor devices based on GaN wafers of 6 inches and above in recent years.

By Device Type: Integrated RF device segment to account for a larger market share in the forecasted year.

The Integrated RF device to account for the larger market share in 2028. Integrated devices combine multiple components, such as transistors, diodes, and resistors, on a single chip. This can make them smaller, more efficient, and more reliable than traditional discrete devices. RF GaN integrated devices have reformed the field of RF and microwave electronics, offering improved power density, efficiency, and linearity. They find applications in various industries, including wireless communications, radar systems, satellite communications, and defense.

By End Use: telecom infrastructure segment to account largest market share during the forecasted year.

Telecom infrastructure segment accounts for the largest market share in the RF GaN market during the forecast period. GaN has penetrated various base stations with its high-power and high-frequency performance benefits. Base stations are connected to antennas that transmit and receive signals in the cellular network from customer phones and cellular devices. The consumption of GaN-based RF devices in base stations is expected to continue to rise in the coming years. GaN offers superior properties of high-power density, power added efficiency (PAE), gain, and ease in impedance matching.

Additionally, telecom infrastructure demands extreme requirements for front-end components. The highest efficiency and linearity are needed for transmission, and the lowest noise figure is required in receive mode. Low-cost and high-volume manufacturing capabilities are mandatory for commercial applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the RF gallium nitride market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest share in the RF gallium nitride industry in 2028. Asia Pacific is the leading RF GaN market for telecom infrastructure and satellite communication industries, with the major demand coming from China, South Korea, and Japan. The RF GaN market in Asia Pacific reports a good growth trend, growing substantially compared with other regions. The main reason behind this is growing awareness about the advantages of RF GaN market devices, the increasing number of 5G base station infrastructure in China, and China and South Korea's budding interesting RF GaN market devices.

The RF gallium nitride companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (Japan), Qorvo, Inc. (US), WOLFSPEED, INC. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), MACOM (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the RF GaN market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Semiconductor and Electronics Market

