RF Industries to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results Monday, June 11, 2018 at Approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EDT

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Investor Information page at www.rfindustries.com. A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. EDT at this same Internet address. For a telephone replay, dial (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671, replay pin #2892918, after 1:30 p.m. EDT.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling and data center equipment. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

