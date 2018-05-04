RF Power Semiconductors Near US$1.5 Billion for 2017 with GaN Driving the Way

"Gallium Nitride (GaN) has the promise of gaining market share in 2018 and is forecast to be a significant force over the next few years," noted ABI Research Director Lance Wilson. "It bridges the gap between two older technologies, exhibiting the high-frequency performance of Gallium Arsenide combined with the power handling capabilities of Silicon LDMOS. It is now a mainstream technology which has now achieved measurable market share and in future will capture a significant part of the market."

Wireless infrastructure while representing about two-thirds of total sales has been anemic recently. Growth for other segments outside of wireless infrastructure are showing mid-single digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

The vertical market showing the strongest uptick in the RF power semiconductor adoption business, outside of defense, is Commercial Avionics and Air Traffic Control, which Wilson describes as being now "a significant market." While the producers of these devices are in the major industrialized countries, this sub-segment market is now so global that end equipment buyers can be from anywhere.

These findings are from ABI Research's RF Power Semiconductors Market Data report and a companion narrative and discussion, RF Power Semiconductors: Silicon, Gallium Nitride, and Gallium Arsenide High-Power RF Devices report. These reports are part of the company's 5G & Mobile Network Infrastructure research service, which includes research, data, and Executive Foresights.

