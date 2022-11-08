NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RF signal chain components market size is valued at USD 39.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to be USD 72.9 billion by 2027; growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027. The growing demand of factors such as rising demand for mobiles and smartphones and increasing demand of RF equipments from defense sector to grow the market at an estimated rate.







Rising demand for mobiles and smartphones

The advent of 5G technology has fueled the demand for 5G-enabled smartphones.According to Samsung, the demand for smartphones and 5G smartphones is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and 37%, respectively, from 2021 to 2025, due to the rising commercialization of 5G technology.



Smartphone manufacturers such as Apple Inc., Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Honor, OPPO, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have commercialized their 5G smartphones worldwide. Thus, the increase in the shipment of 5G smartphones is expected to fuel the demand for RF signal chain components during the forecast period.



Growing deployment of RF devices by smart cities

Growing urbanization, rising need for efficient management and utilization of resources, increasing demand for fast and efficient transport and commuting, public safety concerns, and surging demand for a healthy environment with efficient energy consumption are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the smart cities market across the world.RF technology is necessary for the increased usage of sensors for data collection in smart cities.



Utilizing real-time information allows for a rise in efficiency across industries, including health and safety. Thus growing deployment of RF devices by smart cities acts as a major opportunity in the market.



Rising design complexity and requirements of RF devices

Design complexity makes it difficult to understand the working of the RF signal chain components, leading to inefficient results.The electronics industry is focusing on integrating multiple functionalities on a single chip.



This will help the industry to offer advanced, power-efficient, and cost-optimized solutions.However, using a higher switching frequency in these devices is necessary, thereby presenting unique design-related challenges.



This complexity in the design structure of control algorithms pulls down the switching speed, affecting the overall performance of the control structure.Furthermore, bulky electronic circuits require high energy for efficient working and exhibit slow operations.



With the rapid developments in smartphone designs, increasing cellular network requirements, and rising deployment of modern warfare infrastructure, device complexity is expected to be a major barrier to the adoption of integrated microwave assemblies.



The breakup of primaries conducted during the study is depicted below:

â€¢ By Company Type: Tier 1 â€" 38 %, Tier 2 â€" 28%, and Tier 3 â€"34%

â€¢ By Designation: C-Level Executives â€" 40%, Directors â€" 30%, and Others â€" 30%

â€¢ By Region: North Americaâ€" 35%, Europe â€" 20%, Asia Pacific â€" 35%, RoW â€" 10%

The key players operating in the RF signal chain components market include few globally established players such as Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Qorvo, Inc. (US), MACOM (US), Broadcom (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. (Japan), National Instruments Corp., (US), CPI International Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the RF signal chain components market and forecasts its size based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW), By Product (Amplifiers, Voltage-controlled Oscillators, Power Dividers, Mixers, Filters, Switches, Attenuators, Diplexers, Duplexers, Couplers, and Phase Shifters), Material Type (Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Silicon (Si), Silicon Germanium (SiGe), and Others(silicon carbide (SiC), indium phosphide (InP), indium gallium phosphide (InGaP), and piezoelectric substrate.)), by Frequency Band (VHF/UHF Band, L Band, S Band, C Band, X Band, Ku Band, K Band, Ka Band, V Band, and W Band), by Application (Telecom Infrastructure, Consumer Electronics, SATCOM, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical, and Others (community access television (CATV) systems, smart cities, and industrial)). The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the RF signal chain components market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying This Report

â€¢ This report includes market statistics pertaining to by product, material type, frequency band, application and region.

â€¢ Major market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been detailed in this report.

â€¢ Illustrative segmentation, analyses, and forecasts for the market based on product, material type, frequency band, application and region have been conducted to provide an overall view of the RF signal chain components market.

â€¢ The report includes an in-depth analysis and ranking of key players.



