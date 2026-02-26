RF-SMART Reaches 2,800 NetSuite WMS Customers Across 40+ Countries

This customer milestone represents more than adoption numbers; it reflects the continued impact of RF-SMART on measurable warehouse transformations around the world.

"We've grown to 2,800 customers by focusing on the outcomes that move the needle for our customer's warehouse operations," said RF-SMART COO, Stephen Morgan. "Companies don't need more complexity - they need faster picking, accurate inventory, and systems their teams can actually use. That's what our platform delivers, and it's why customers across 40+ countries trust us to scale with them."

As adoption continues to grow, RF-SMART's focus remains clear: solving real-world warehouse challenges with critical, purpose-built technology.

A recent third-party survey of 300+ WMS customers found that the top implementation priorities are Operational Efficiency, Inventory Accuracy, and Ease of Use. These are the outcomes RF-SMART's native architecture is specifically designed to deliver. (See verified customer results.)

Proven Growth with WMS Customers

RF-SMART's native SuiteApp architecture eliminates the IT overhead of separate servers, databases, or integration maintenance, enabling customers to scale without infrastructure constraints.

One example is Weby Corp, a leading firearm and outdoor gear distributor. Founded in 2009 with just 40 SKUs, Weby was operating at $28 million in revenue prior to implementing RF-SMART. After implementation, the impact was immediate and measurable, as revenue grew 43% in the first year. Today, the $120 million business is operating with 60,000 SKUs and fulfilling thousands of B2B and B2C orders daily. "RF-SMART allowed us to grow. It's been a key part of our success and expansion," said Alexander Grigorenko, Chief Information Officer at Weby Corp.

International customers are experiencing similar results. UK-based men's resort wear retailer Frescobol Carioca implemented RF-SMART to gain better control of stock while preparing for projected 96% growth. "If you want to expand your company you need RF-SMART," said David Vaz, Warehouse and Logistics Manager at Frescobol Carioca. "RF-SMART is not just an investment for the future; we are seeing the benefits now. We are seeing more and more benefits every day."

Across the globe in Australia, Sleepcorp added 16 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) to scale their picking processes alongside RF-SMART. "By adding AMR and RF-SMART, we increased our daily picking by 65%. It's amazing," said Jay Patel, Sleepcorp's IT Systems Manager.

Built for WMS Complexity at Scale

Beyond supporting rapid growth, RF-SMART's comprehensive product portfolio enables advanced automation for hundreds of complex operations that require both precision and efficiency.

RF-SMART's native architecture delivers robust capabilities to mid-market teams without the enterprise-level complexity and cost. These include robotics and automation integration, license plating, advanced picking strategies, multi-site operations, and full regulatory compliance. This combination of sophistication and accessibility has proven transformative across diverse industries. Canadian eyecare provider FYidoctors, which operates 270+ clinics, achieved 50% faster picking speeds and a 66% reduction in floor space through Vertical Lift Module (VLM) integration, maintaining 99.6% inventory accuracy across 10,000 SKUs.

In high-volume distribution environments, RF-SMART's scalability proves equally essential. One of the biggest auto parts distributors in the U.S., runs hundreds of RF-SMART users across multiple warehouse locations and 35+ workflows, from inbound receiving through fulfillment and returns, all natively inside NetSuite.

RF-SMART's WMS Market Position

RF-SMART serves more NetSuite warehouse operations than any other third-party WMS provider, backed by 40+ years of warehouse management expertise and over a decade focused on NetSuite-specific development. This has expanded RF-SMART's ecosystem to include 400+ partner relationships worldwide.

In addition to warehouse management, over 450 customers utilize RF-SMART Shipping, providing seamless end-to-end warehouse and fulfillment operations.

This market leadership is validated by independent customer feedback and industry recognition. RF-SMART is recognized as a G2 Leader for Warehouse Management Systems, named to the Capterra WMS Shortlist, and ranked as the #1 reviewed WMS SuiteApp on NetSuite's SuiteApp marketplace. Less than 1% of the 175,000+ vendors listed on G2 earned a placement across this year's awards.

Earning a Leader position in a G2 Report is highly competitive and rooted in verified customer reviews," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Congratulations to RF-SMART for achieving this distinction. Buyers can be confident this ranking reflects the authentic experiences of real users.

With this latest milestone backed by proven scalability and verified customer outcomes, RF-SMART continues expanding its leadership position while maintaining its core focus: transforming customers and changing lives.

About RF-SMART

RF-SMART is a global leader in warehouse management solutions with 40+ years of industry experience building purpose-built solutions for ERP platforms including NetSuite, Oracle Cloud SCM and other leading ERPs. RF-SMART's Built-for-NetSuite WMS and Shipping SuiteApps provide real-time inventory visibility across supply chain operations, with advanced automation including AMR, ASRS, VLM, and license plate tracking. Strategic partnerships include Honeywell, Zebra, ScanSource, Oracle, and NetSuite.

For more information about RF-SMART's warehouse management products, visit rfsmart.com/netsuite. For customer results, reviews, and WMS product details, visit https://www.rfsmart.com/netsuite/wms/evidence

See the full, original press release at: https://www.rfsmart.com/blog/rf-smart-2800-netsuite-wms-customers-g2-capterra-awards

SOURCE RF-SMART