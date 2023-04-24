R.F. Technologies Now Offers Video-Based Business Intelligence

Video Analytics joins the suite of Big Dog Difference advanced video solutions

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R.F. Technologies announces a partnership with Solink, adding video-based business intelligence to its full line of restaurant solutions. Video analytics is available through R.F. Technologies' Big Dog brand. "Solink becomes a complement to our Big Dog Difference video solutions, along with Big Dog Voice, Design Services, Video System Monitoring, and the coming artificial intelligence," states CEO Bob Noorian.

Solink is a leader in video security and data analytics, offering purpose-built video security and business intelligence. These cloud-based solutions provide management visibility at a glance. Through customizable dashboards, restaurant management can remotely monitor operations. The video analytics system automatically creates video clips tied to transactions, where management can quickly see anomalies, watching only relevant parts of a recording instead of sifting through hours of coverage. This business intelligence is valuable not only for loss prevention, but for staff training and business improvement as well.

R.F. Technologies is the complete solutions provider to the restaurant industry, including drive-thru systems, digital menu boards, and surveillance systems.

Big Dog cameras work seamlessly with video analytics, providing restaurant operators the data needed to succeed. Noorian adds, "With the current evolution of restaurant management increasingly occurring remotely at the Operator level, HD camera systems professionally designed, installed, and fully operational are a requirement for the QSR business. Further, Operators need scalable solutions not only for advanced solutions like analytics, but for the coming wave of artificial intelligence."

Video Analytics solutions are available through R.F. Technologies' Big Dog brand at www.rfdrivethru.com and (800) 598-2370.

With this announcement, RFT begins providing the full line of Solink capabilities. RFT President Joe Gierut explains, "The benefits from using video analytics seem endless. Whether for loss prevention, security, operations, or business improvement, customers can expect to be highly satisfied with their investment."

About R.F. Technologies

Over the past 34 years R.F. Technologies has become the full-service solutions provider to the restaurant industry, performing Drive-Thru equipment repairs for all leading brands, maintaining a nationwide network of service technicians, and becoming a leading reseller of drive-thru equipment. Our Apex brand headset systems offer great value to chains large and small. We offer a full line of equipment, surveillance, and entertainment solutions. Learn more at www.rfdrivethru.com.

