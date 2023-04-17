R.F. Technologies Partners with Stream Digital Menu Boards

Restaurants rapidly adopting digital menu displays for brightness, POS integration, upselling

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R.F. Technologies announces a partnership with Stream, makers of digital menu boards for quick-service restaurants (QSR), fast casual, and other forward-thinking companies. With this announcement, R.F. Technologies adds the full line of digital menu products, providing additional capabilities as the complete solutions provider to the restaurant industry.

Company founder and CEO Bob Noorian states, "Upgrading the drive-thru is one of the best investments QSR operators can make. Digital menu boards not only look better but have a material impact on revenue and margins. Soon, consumers will expect the dynamic content of these displays. Restaurants without them will be left behind."

R.F. Technologies adds the full line of digital menu board products, now available to restaurant operators nationwide. Tweet this

R.F. Technologies offers displays for use both inside and outside the store. For drive-thru, restaurant operators can use digital displays as pre-order menus, attractive primary menus at the point of order, and as confirmation screens. Displays come in two sizes - 49" and 55" - and can be configured as single, dual, and triple displays. Canopies are also offered.

"In addition to the brightness in all weather, one of the best features of these digital displays is integration with the point-of-sale system. This improves order accuracy and speeds drive-thru timing," says President Joe Gierut. "This POS integration leads to higher average tickets and margins. The ROI for digital displays is impressive. The payback period is measured in months, not years." R.F. Technologies maintains a nationwide network of technicians for installation.

Creating compelling content for the displays is easy, via the POS system and Stream's Content Manager, including remote management, content scheduling, and dedicated support, including available design services.

R.F. Technologies provides end-to-end drive-thru solutions, including headset systems, digital menu boards, timers, entertainment systems, and surveillance systems. Stream products are now available through R.F. Technologies' at www.rfdrivethru.com and (800) 598-2370.

About R.F. Technologies

Over the past 34 years R.F. Technologies has become the full-service solutions provider to the restaurant industry, performing Drive-Thru equipment repairs for all leading brands, maintaining a nationwide network of service technicians, and becoming a leading reseller of drive-thru equipment. Our Apex brand headset systems offer great value to chains large and small. We offer a full line of equipment, surveillance, and entertainment solutions. Learn more at www.rfdrivethru.com.

SOURCE R.F. Technologies