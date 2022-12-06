RF Test Equipment Market worth $4.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RF test equipment market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027 from USD 3.5 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Surging adoption of wireless systems in residential and commercial buildings, growing number of IoT-connected devices, and increasing use of 5G-compatible devices are some of the major factors driving the RF test equipment market growth globally.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155812654

Browse in-depth TOC on "RF Test Equipment Market" 218 – Tables

63 – Figures

249 – Pages

Oscilloscopes to account for the largest share of the RF test equipment market during forecast period

The increasing deployment of modular equipment with high bandwidth and the improved user interface are major factors driving the growth of the market for oscilloscopes. The deployment of wireless networks and 5G and the increased adoption of network-based devices for faster communication are expected to provide growth opportunities for market players offering oscilloscopes. In recent years, the market for modular oscilloscopes has witnessed significant growth owing to the increasing use of modular instruments such as oscilloscopes, waveform generators, digital multimeters, power supplies, and switches.

RF test equipment with a frequency range of more than 6 GHz to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The rising use of 5G technology-based devices has led to a surge in demand for RF test equipment, creating opportunities for market players to launch advanced products suitable for various applications. The growing adoption of 5G technology in applications such as connected cars and mobile services and increasing 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to provide opportunities for the providers of RF test equipment, especially with a frequency of more than 6 GHz.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155812654

Asia Pacific to register the highest growth in the RF test equipment market during the forecast period

The presence of established connectivity solution providers, such as Huawei (China), Renesas (Japan), etc. in Asia Pacific and the constantly growing smartphone subscriptions in the region are the major factors for the dominant position of Asia Pacific in the RF test equipment market. Moreover, China, being a global manufacturing hub for consumer electronic products, provides lucrative opportunities for the providers of RF test equipment.

The key players profiled in the report include Keysight Technologies, Inc. (US), Anritsu Group (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Tektronix, Inc. (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation (US), AnaPico (Switzerland), B&K Precision Corporation (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Boonton Electronics (US), Tabor Electronics Ltd. (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=155812654

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Test and Measurement Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product Type (GPTE and MTE), Service Type (Calibration Services, Repair Services/After-sales Services), Verticals, and Region (APAC, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2026

Spectrum Analyzer Market by Offering (Product & Software), Type (Swept-Tuned, Vector Signal, Real-Time), Range (<6 GHz, 6 GHz–18 GHz, >18 GHz), Form Factor (Handheld, Portable, Benchtop), Network Technology, End-User Industry - Global Forecasts to 2022

OTA Testing Market by Offering (Hardware, and Services), Technology (5G, LTE, UMTS, GSM, and CDMA), Applications (Telecommunication & Consumer Devices, Automotive , Smart City, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), Sourcing Type (In-house, Outsourced), Application and Geography (2022-2027)

Machine Condition Monitoring Market by Monitoring Technique (Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission), Monitoring Process (Online, Portable), Deployment, Offering - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/rf-test-equipment-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/rf-test-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets