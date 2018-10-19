RF Tunable Filter Market Worth $87.0 Million by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "RF Tunable Filter Market by Tuning Component (SAW, Varactor Diode, MEMS Capacitor, Oscillator Filter, DTC, and SMD Variant), System (Software-Defined Radio, Handheld & Pocket Radio, and Radar System), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the RF tunable filter market is expected to grow from USD 55.4 million in 2018 to USD 87.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.43%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the factors such as the growing demand for smartphones and connected devices and increasing use of long-term evolution (LTE) network. RF tunable filters are used in various high-end mobile phones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, smart TVs, PCs, cordless phones, and other consumer electronic devices. RF tunable filters based on MEMS capacitors and digitally tuned capacitors are the most popular types of tunable filters used in consumer electronic devices. These tunable filters are widely used in smartphones to minimize the manufacturing cost. Also, these tunable filters are used in smartphones due to the rising telecommunication data traffic as they provide high temperature stability in small cells.

Radar systems to hold the largest share of the RF tunable filter market by 2023

Radar systems are expected to hold the largest share of the RF tunable filter market based on systems, in terms of value, by 2023. Highly reliable RF tunable filters, which can be used even in harsh environmental conditions for proper communication, are required to adhere to military standards. These standards include environmental, electromagnetic capability; nuclear survivability; and electrical characteristics of a digital interface. In military systems, RF tunable filters are mainly used in handheld and software-defined radios, radar systems, and test and measurement systems.

The RF tunable filter market for smart cities to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023

The RF tunable filter market for smart cities is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market for this vertical is attributed to the successful implementation of smart city projects, which heavily depends on technologies such as data communications, cloud, mobility, and sensors that collectively form the IoT. Rapid developments in these areas, in recent years, have enabled better connectivity of objects, resulting in the complete development of smarter ecosystems. The introduction of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) allows the connectivity of almost every real-world object with the internet. This connectivity of objects enables better understanding of their behavior, resulting in better decision-making.

The RF tunable filter market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The RF tunable filter market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high adoption of smartphones; rapid shift toward high-speed mobile technologies (for instance, the shift from 3G to 4G); high consumption of mobile services, including video, social media, e-commerce, and financial services; and huge military expenses in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The key players in the market include Analog Devices (US), Dover Corporation (US), EXFO (Canada), The LGL Group (US), Netcom (US), Telonic Berkeley (US), DiCon Fiberoptics (US), RF Products Inc. (US), Coleman Microwave Company (US), Thorlabs (US), and Smiths Interconnect (UK and US). These players are increasingly adopting strategies such as contracts, acquisitions, and product launches and developments to expand their product portfolio by developing and introducing new technologies and products in the market.



