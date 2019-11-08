RFA Announces Inaugural AltTech 2019 Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RFA, the globally-trusted managed IT, development, cloud and cybersecurity services provider, today announces it will be hosting the inaugural RFA AltTech 2019 conference and celebration of the company's 30th anniversary on Wednesday, November 13 in New York. The conference will connect select alternative investment leaders to discuss practical applications of business robotics and AI/ML, as well as new standards in security and risk mitigation.

As investment managers' cybersecurity provisions and practices increasingly become a critical part of institutional operational due diligence, managers understand the importance of keeping up to date with best practices and understanding the latest cyber threats. Additionally, there is ever-increasing demand from managers for outsourced technology solutions focused on business process automation and DevOps to drive operational efficiency and allow for a greater focus on the business of generating investment returns for their investors. RFA is a leading specialist in these areas and has launched the AltTech conference to create a dedicated forum for high-level debate and educational discussion on the most pressing technology issues facing managers today.

The conference will feature RFA's senior executives as moderators, with panelists including technology leaders from J.P. Morgan, Snowflake, Korn Ferry, Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and ACA Compliance Group. The event is focused around two panel discussions examining the following:

Practical Applications of Business Robotics and AI/ML for the Modern Manager

Operational efficiency through business robotics: Automating middle and back office functions, e.g. HR, invoicing, deal workflow, trade reconciliation Connecting systems to optimize IR/client reporting

Utilizing AI/ML to gain an investment edge: Best practices and considerations for storing and collecting data Looking for signals within data to improve deal making and implement/enhance quantitative analysis How to cultivate the right environment for data & ML (including ML platforms)



Security & Risk Mitigation: The New Standard for Investment Managers

2020 and beyond: Current and future regulatory challenges for managers Key changes to data privacy that US managers need to be aware of

The new gold standard of security Data protection and governance in SaaS applications Monitoring and protecting public cloud platforms Protecting against evolving endpoint attacks and improving incident triage time



"The increased application of artificial intelligence and machine learning within the alternative investment industry is creating new operational best practices. We pride ourselves on our longstanding experience of working with the C-suite of leading investment firms to implement solutions that significantly increase operational efficiency and mitigate risk from cyber threats," said Yohan Kim, President of RFA. "Since inception, one of RFA's hallmarks has been the white-glove service we provide clients; we view thought leadership and education as a meaningful extension of this service, and as such we've launched AltTech to bring together the top operational and technology leaders."

The event is sponsored by ACA Aponix and Snowflake. For more information or to find out how to get involved, please visit https://rfa.com/events/.

About RFA

RFA is a unique IT, financial cloud and cyber-security provider to the financial services and alternative investment sectors. Headquartered in New York City and London (EMEA), RFA serves over 650 clients globally with additional facilities in Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Luxembourg. RFA brings together a seasoned executive team and a committed group of over 225 highly skilled consultant technicians. RFA redefines the future of technological support through R&D, DevOps, automation and machine-learning, providing clients with tomorrow's edge, today. RFA offers bespoke solutions to clients that are system-agnostic, secure, transparent, best-in-class and supported by holistic advice and creates a customized strategy for each client to get business processes and workflows to run with greater speed, security, ease of use and outmost efficiency. For more information on RFA, please visit www.rfa.com.

Press release issued by Peregrine Communications on behalf of RFA.

SOURCE RFA

Related Links

http://www.rfa.com

