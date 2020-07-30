RFA Powers Digital Transformation In The Investment Industry With Managed Data Services

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RFA, the leader in the Cloud and Cyber Security technology and digital transformation, today announced the launch of its Managed Data Services. With nine clients already utilizing the service, the global offering includes fully managed Data Warehousing, Ingestion, and Analytics services guarded by RFA's award-winning security platform designed for investment managers looking to harness the power of their data for digital transformation. This unique, comprehensive offering means RFA is the only managed service provider (MSP) offering this best-of-breed secure and governed single-integrated data platform solution.

"RFA's vision is to provide investment managers with true business and digital transformation services. Our Managed Data Services provide a mature data on-demand infrastructure program through automation, analytics, and managed services," said Yohan Kim, President at RFA. "Additionally, to support this initiative we have promoted Markel Alayev to the role of Chief Data Officer at RFA, responsible for ensuring the service supports our clients' enterprise-wide governance and utilization of information as an asset, via data processing, analysis, data mining, information trading and other means."

At the heart of Managed Data Services is a powerful single, integrated data platform. A data warehouse built to serve all three major public clouds (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform) delivers, the leading on-demand scaling SaaS solution for data-driven organizations. The virtual warehouse approach completely separates the data processing and data storage layers, allowing managers to be public cloud-agnostic and scale compute while keeping a single source of truth.

"RFA's platform enables our clients to yield rapid results in data management and AI while focusing on core business objectives. We empower firms to achieve data autonomy, shed dependency from data vendors and legacy processes, ultimately improved returns," said Michael Asher, Chief Information Officer at RFA.

RFA's Managed Data Services has engineered a gold standard in security, resilience, and governance to exceed ever-increasing regulatory requirements of institutional investors and global financial regulators. RFA utilizes leading cloud management and database performance monitoring to provide ongoing reporting and analytics through a dedicated 24/7 team. The data platform is integrated with Artificially Intelligent Security Information and Event Management (AI SIEM) to provide real-time, uninterrupted security monitoring. RFA's Disaster Recovery capabilities also protect the SaaS warehouse allowing for a seamless failover to a different cloud region or provider always to guarantee SLA.

Data ingestion and analytics are two of the core offerings within Managed Data Services. To provide clients with an edge on the competition, RFA manages Clients Data Warehouse integrations across a wide range of sources, including front-middle and back-office applications, data providers, and databases. Crucially, RFA's monitoring platform tracks data flow to a client's data warehouse, highlighting discrepancies in real-time.

Press release issued by Peregrine Communications on behalf of RFA.

About RFA:

RFA is a unique IT, financial cloud and cyber-security provider to the financial services and alternative investment sectors. RFA's goal is to redefine the future of technological support through R&D, DevOps, data services, automation and machine-learning, providing clients with tomorrow's edge, today. RFA offers bespoke solutions to clients that are system-agnostic, secure, transparent, best-in-class and supported by holistic advice and creates customized strategies for each client to get business processes and workflows to run with greater speed, security, ease of use and utmost efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City and London (EMEA), RFA serves more than 650 clients globally with additional facilities in Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Luxembourg. RFA brings together a seasoned executive team and a committed group of over 250 highly skilled consultant technicians.

For more information on RFA, please visit www.RFA.com.

SOURCE RFA

Related Links

https://rfa.com

