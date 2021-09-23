RFE Investment Partners Selects PEF Services for Fund Administration

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC (PEF), a CSC company and a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced that RFE Investment Partners (RFE) has selected PEF to provide fund administration services. PEF's deep experience with private equity and SBIC fund administration, its services team, leading-edge fund accounting platform, and investor and accounting portal, ViewPoint™, will support RFE.

Founded in 1979, RFE is a growth-oriented private equity investor with a long-standing heritage of partnering with small businesses. RFE's seasoned team of business owners partner with entrepreneurial management teams seeking to grow their businesses in the lower middle market.

"PEF's reputation in the market for its fund administration expertise, providing exceptional service to clients, and their purpose-built investor portal were all factors in our selection process," said Don Juricic, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of RFE. "Partnering with PEF Services will enable us to gain operational efficiencies that allow us to focus on the strategic growth of our business."

Since 2002, PEF has been at the forefront of fund administration. PEF enables its clients and their investors to increase operational efficiency while reducing risks, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations—all while stepping onto a technology platform designed for private capital funds and their investors.

"As a private equity firm with a long-standing heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing small buyout businesses in partnership with management, we're delighted that RFE has chosen to outsource their private equity and SBIC fund administration to PEF," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, Head of CSC U.S. Fund Services. "We look forward to supporting their endeavors to achieve greater efficiencies, enable scale, and provide a technology lift while focusing on strategic initiatives."

About RFE

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the United States. RFE is a long-standing Connecticut-based firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE's investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, please visit rfeip.com.

About PEF

PEF sets the standard in providing high-value, high-touch fund administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a nearly 20-year track record of delivering best-in-class solutions to funds and general partnerships, including equity, debt, venture, emerging managers, real estate, debt, fund of funds, co-investment, SPVs, and SBICs. Additionally, the firm focuses on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. For more information, please visit pefservices.com.

About CSC

CSC is a leading provider of specialized administration services to alternative asset managers across a range of fund strategies, capital markets participants in both public and private markets, and corporations requiring fiduciary and governance support. We are the unwavering partner for 90% of the Fortune 500®, nearly 10,000 law firms, and more than 3,000 financial institutions. CSC's Global Financial Markets professionals are located in key financial centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. We are a global company capable of conducting transactions wherever our clients are―and we accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve. For more information about CSC's services, visit cscgfm.com.

