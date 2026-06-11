Sequoia Financial Group Cuts Custodian Account Opening Time by 45% with Feathery

National RIA frees advisors to focus more time on clients by revamping digital workflow

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feathery, the AI data intake and workflow automation platform for wealth management, today announced Sequoia Financial Group has reduced custodial account opening times by 45% after implementing Feathery's digital onboarding and workflow platform. Sequoia, a national registered investment advisor overseeing approximately $32 billion in assets as of March 31st, 2026, also cut Not-In-Good-Order (NIGO) submissions, helping advisors and operations teams spend less time correcting paperwork and more time serving clients.

These outcomes point to significant operational and client-experience improvements through the Feathery platform, with its AI-native infrastructure built to adapt to existing processes at firms. As RIAs continue to scale and many firms grapple with legacy onboarding systems that create friction for advisors and clients, common industry pain points that include manual paperwork, duplicate data entry and delayed account openings are exposing the risk of fragmented systems during key transition events.

Given the critical role onboarding plays in setting the tone for client relationships, firms face growing pressure to ensure household onboarding occurs as seamlessly as possible – making modernization essential to support scalable growth.

"In wealth management, the onboarding experience sets the tone for the entire client relationship," said Ryan Mahoney, Vice President, Business Systems at Sequoia Financial. "Feathery helped us transform what used to be a heavily manual process into a seamless, scalable digital experience."

Before implementing Feathery, Sequoia relied on a fragmented onboarding process that required significant manual coordination across teams and systems. Advisors and service teams collected information through emails and calls and staff manually completed custodian PDFs. Incomplete information resulted in NIGO submissions and delays created bottlenecks which impacted the client experience.

Feathery helped Sequoia consolidate onboarding into a single streamlined digital workflow. The result was a unified onboarding experience that included dynamic workflows, CRM-prefilled fields and automated document preparation. Feathery's workflows and user interfaces were embedded directly within Sequoia's existing advisor experience in Salesforce, allowing advisors to complete onboarding within the systems they already use. The platform is planned to be embedded across client portals and other advisor tools, bringing onboarding directly into the digital experiences where advisors and clients already engage. The new process was made possible by a more connected operational environment across Sequoia's core technology systems, including integrations with the following:

Salesforce for CRM and pipeline tracking

for CRM and pipeline tracking Box for document management

for document management DocuSign for e-signatures

for e-signatures Charles Schwab and Fidelity for asset custody

Client information now flows automatically through systems, reinforcing scalability and operational efficiency.

The operational improvements have delivered measurable benefits for advisors and clients: 45% faster account opening times, a reduction in NIGOs, with most issues now identified before submission. Advisor time savings mean they can spend more time on planning and client conversations.

"Financial advisors and advisor operations support teams should be spending their time strengthening client relationships, not chasing paperwork or correcting avoidable errors," said Chris Mills, Head of Wealth Solutions at Feathery. "Our goal with Sequoia was to help create a more intuitive onboarding experience that reduces operational friction and allows teams to scale more efficiently."

Sequoia Financial was ranked No. 30 on Barron's 2025 Top 100 RIAs list. Feathery supports nine firms on the ranking, including several top-ranked firms.

To explore Feathery's Sequoia Financial Group case study in detail, visit the Feathery website.

About Feathery

Feathery provides an AI data intake and workflow platform for wealth management firms. The platform enables advisors and operations teams to automate M&A, transitions, client onboarding, account opening, and maintenance workflows across CRMs, custodians and internal systems. By orchestrating data and workflows across the technology stack, Feathery helps firms reduce manual work, improve data accuracy and accelerate time to account funding. For more information, please follow Feathery on LinkedIn or visit https://www.feathery.io/.

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SOURCE Feathery