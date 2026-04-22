RFG Advisory Partners With Bitwise To Roll Out Crypto Model Portfolios for Financial Advisors

Models provide curated crypto access for the fast-growing RIA platform whose advisors manage over $8 billion on behalf of clients.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with more than $11 billion in client assets, and RFG Advisory, the award-winning RIA platform for financial advisors, announced today the rollout of diversified crypto model portfolios to RFG's 150+ advisors and their clients. For RFG advisors, who collectively manage more than $8 billion in assets, the new offering provides a curated framework for accessing the $2.5 trillion digital asset class on behalf of their clients.

"RFG was built with an emphasis on innovation and growth," said Rick Wedell, CIO and Managing Partner at RFG, "and one of the areas where innovation has been particularly evident is the crypto space. As awareness of blockchain technology's benefits and potential grows, we wanted to enable clients and advisors to obtain exposure in a way that was thoughtful and reflective of the complexity of the fast-growing space. Bitwise's deep understanding of digital assets and thoughtfully designed model portfolios, coupled with the firm's emphasis on research and education, made the offering a perfect match for RFG's platform."

The rollout marks the latest milestone in Bitwise's entrance into the model portfolio space. Model portfolios have become an increasingly important tool for financial advisors looking to capitalize on third-party expertise in developing client allocations, providing a seamless and scalable way to invest in emerging themes. From 2023 to 2025, assets tracking third-party model portfolios grew from $400 billion to more than $645 billion, a 62% increase.1

Bitwise's model portfolios leverage the research and specialist expertise of Bitwise to select crypto-themed ETPs for different investor profiles and risk preferences. "Core" models offer broad exposure to the crypto ecosystem, while "thematic" portfolios give investors the ability to fine-tune their positioning by emphasizing specific themes, such as risk-managed exposure or crypto assets beyond bitcoin. The models are monitored and rebalanced systematically to mitigate target portfolio asset-allocation drift.

"One of the things that came through in our conversations with RFG was their sense of crypto's potential and the value of a carefully designed framework for investing in it," said Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. "With the full force of Bitwise's team of over 200 professionals devoted to the opportunities in crypto, we're excited to help RFG advisors and their clients gain exposure to one of the most exciting asset classes in a smart, thoughtful way."

To learn about Bitwise Model Portfolios, visit https://bitwiseinvestments.com/models or contact Stephen Degnan, Bitwise's Head of Key Accounts, at [email protected].

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Certain of the Bitwise investment products may be subject to the risks associated with investing in crypto assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto tokens. Because crypto assets are a new technological innovation with a limited history, they are a highly speculative asset. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use a crypto asset. The price of a crypto asset may be impacted by the transactions of a small number of holders of such crypto asset. Crypto assets may decline in popularity, acceptance or use, which may impact their price. The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream.

Media Contact:

Tova Kaufmann

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1 Source: Morningstar, "2025 U.S. Model Portfolio Landscape."

SOURCE Bitwise Asset Management