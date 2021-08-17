RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services to Join Apple's Impact Accelerator for Innovative Minority-Owned Businesses Focused on Environmental Action

DETROIT, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services today announced that it has been selected to join the Apple Impact Accelerator, a new program for minority-owned businesses that are creating environmental solutions focused on climate change, resource conservation and smarter chemistry. RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services is one of 15 businesses selected for Apple's first Impact Accelerator cohort.

RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services President & CEO Roderick Rickman

"We appreciate Apple for recognizing our ongoing focus and commitment to improving our environment and community," says RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services President & CEO Roderick Rickman. "We are aligning with Apple's vision to become carbon neutral by 2030 as we continue to deliver our high quality-driven services to our customers while focusing on utilizing equipment and material that is sensitive to the preservation of our environment," says Rickman. "This is our top priority along with providing job and training opportunities for urban residents."

RFW/MPW Environmental & Facility Services is the leading provider of integrated, technology-based industrial cleaning, facility management, water purification, container management and environmental services in North America. The company assists in enhancing operational efficiencies, improving reliability, and minimizing costs.

As part of the three-month Impact Accelerator program, RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services will participate in courses, live sessions, and one-on-one meetings with Apple team members to identify opportunities to align with Apple's environmental goals. With ongoing mentorship from Apple and an expanding Impact Accelerator network, RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services will have access to continuous growth and networking opportunities with alumni companies that share a commitment to the environment.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first Impact Accelerator class, and look forward to seeing how these innovative businesses will expand their work to protect the planet and our communities," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "On our journey to our 2030 carbon neutral goal for our supply chain and products, we're determined to help create a greener and more equitable future for all people. The businesses we're partnering with today are poised to become tomorrow's diverse and innovative industry leaders, creating ripples of change to help communities everywhere adapt to the urgent challenges posed by climate change."

Apple has committed to be carbon neutral for its entire business and supply chain by 2030 and is already carbon neutral for its corporate operations. The Impact Accelerator was announced last year as part of Apple's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, focused on addressing education, economic equality, and criminal justice reform. For more information, visit https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/08/apple-selects-15-black-and-brown-owned-businesses-for-impact-accelerator/

RFW/MPW Environmental & Facility Services is headquartered in Detroit, Mich. The company provides industrial cleaning, environmental and facilityRFG/MPW Environmental management services nationally.

For more information, visit www.rfgmpw.com.

Contact: Shaun Wilson Cadence

(313) 530-7860

[email protected]

SOURCE RFG/MPW Environmental & Facility Services

