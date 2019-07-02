RFID in Airplane Manufacturing and MRO, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Demand for Manufacturing Visibility and Part Traceability will Drive Market Growth

This study analyzes the total global market for RFID in airplane manufacturing and MRO. The need for manufacturing visibility and parts traceability will drive market growth.



The market is in the growth stage, and the growth will come from both airplane manufacturing and MRO segments.North America and Europe will be the leading contributors to market growth until 2025.



The total market revenue in 2018 was $164.6 million; the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2018 and 2025. This study analyzes the trends, challenges, and factors that drive market growth and provides a global competitive analysis. Key market participants, top regional players, and their respective market share have been included. The leading players dominate the market and have the most influence on market performance, technology innovation, pricing, and product features. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.

Research Highlights

The key product segments covered by this study include tags, readers, and software, and services. The study provides revenue breakdown by segment—airplane manufacturing and MRO.



The airplane manufacturing segment includes applications, such as part marking, tool/ part tracking, WIP tracking, inventory management, and logistics and supply chain. The MRO segment includes applications, such as asset tracking, inventory management, and tool tracking.



This study also discusses various macroeconomic factors and trends in the four regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World.



A comprehensive list of market participants that operate worldwide is provided in the study. The key competitors are MAINtag, Xerafy, Tego, Ubisense, Zebra Technologies, and Fujitsu.



Other major competitors include Marubeni, RFID TagSource, Impinj, Smartrac, Omni-iD, and Honeywell.



The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will impact the RFID growth in airplane manufacturing and MRO.

Key Issues Addressed

â€¢ Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

â€¢ What are the aerospace industry trends that will drive the growth of RFID at a fast rate?

â€¢ What are the geographic regions that offer high growth opportunities?

â€¢ What are the application areas that have high demands and offer high growth opportunities?

â€¢ What are the technology trends?

â€¢ Are the vendors in the space ready to go it alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Author:

Nandini Bhattacharya



