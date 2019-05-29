RFID Security Industry Expert Ron Fiedler Joins ELATEC as VP Strategic Alliances

PALM CITY, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ELATEC is pleased to announce its recent hire of Ron J. Fiedler, who joins the ELATEC team as Vice President of Strategic Alliances. In this role, Fiedler will expand ELATEC's global presence through business development, strategic partnerships, and penetration of new markets.

ELATEC designs and manufactures unique radio frequency identification (RFID) readers for user authentication and access control applications. ELATEC readers recognize and decode over 60 RFID transponder technologies and are certified for use in as many as 110 countries worldwide. The readers are widely used for secure printing and other applications such as industrial vending, fleet management, time and attendance and single sign-on for computers and other devices.

"I was attracted by the company's international footprint and exceptional 30% year-over-year growth in sales," Fiedler said. "Most importantly, the demand is growing for RFID card and mobile ID convenience, efficiency and security, which ELATEC's superior technology is uniquely positioned to capitalize on."

Fiedler is a Security industry veteran of nearly 20 years and a subject matter expert on RF credentials. He comes to ELATEC from RF IDeas, Inc, where for the past 15 years he served as Director of Business Development. There, he was instrumental in growing the organization from a start-up to an Inc. 500 '5000 fastest growing private company' to eventual acquisition by Roper Technologies.

"We're very pleased that Ron has joined ELATEC to lead the establishment of strategic industry alliances across our many industries and markets," said Stefan Haertel, CEO of ELATEC. "As we enter our next phase of growth, Ron's knowledge, experience, long list of achievements and the respect he's garnered over his career in the industry will be valued additions to our team—and to our customers as ELATEC technology brings added value like no other.

Fiedler will be based out of ELATEC's US headquarters in Palm City, Florida. He can be contacted at 954-253-3647 or r.fiedler@elatec.com.

ABOUT ELATEC

ELATEC specializes in identification solutions. The company is the international leader in the field of multi-frequency/multi-standard readers. Integrators benefit from reader/writer modules that combine contact (Smart card) and contactless (RFID, NFC, Bluetooth) technologies. Over 60 RFID technologies commonly used internationally in the high-frequency (13.56 MHz) and low frequency range (125/134.2 kHz) are supported by a single device. ELATEC is the industry-leading partner for companies that want to grow their products' potential through innovative close-up identification solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and currently has 14 locations worldwide. Its headquarters are in Munich, Germany. ELATEC USA, headquartered in Palm City, FL, serves the Americas. For more information, visit elatec.com.

