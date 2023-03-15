RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the regulations for animal welfare - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global RFID tags for livestock management market size is estimated to grow by USD 880.8 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RFID Tags for Livestock Management Market 2023-2027

The regulations regarding animal welfare are major drivers fueling the global radio frequency identification (RFID) tags for livestock management market growth. Livestock gets affected by severe chronic diseases such as anthrax and other viral and bacterial infections, which has led to the need for regular monitoring. The number of animals slaughtered for human consumption is increasing significantly even though the number of people involved in livestock farming is limited. Resultantly, livestock production units are operated at overcapacity. Due to this, farmers cannot pay attention to the health and wellness of each animal. Thus, animal health and welfare are becoming a major concern for governments in several countries.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (cattle, goats and sheep, and others), application (passive and active), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the cattle segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The rising investments in cattle farming to boost milk and meat production are increasing the number of livestock worldwide. Owners opt to manage livestock without any human intervention, which leads to increasing demand for automation in managing livestock units using advanced technologies such as RFID, NFC, and others, thereby driving the sales of RFID tags in cattle and is also expected to remain unchanged during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global RFID tags for livestock management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global RFID tags for livestock management market.

North America is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global RFID tags for livestock market during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing population of livestock and rising investments in livestock farming. Farms usually vary widely based on the number and type of livestock like buffalos, sheep, goats, poultry, and pigs. The presence of many livestock animals presents challenges in the form of livestock management. This can be resolved through the adoption of RFID technology. The implementation of RFID for the welfare and management of livestock is mandated by the USDA. Hence, such factors are expected to increase the global RFID for livestock management market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market – Vendor Analysis

The global RFID tags for livestock management market is fragmented with the presence of various regional and global players. Allflex Group, Bartronics India Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Dalton Tags, Datamars SA, eAgile Inc., Essen Computers Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., HID Global Corp., Impinj Inc., Ketchum Mfg. Co., Mojix Inc., National Band and Tag Co., NXP Semiconductors NV, Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., RFID Inc., Siemens AG, Tag Factory, Zebra Technologies Corp., and ID Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major vendors in the market.

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The rapid adoption of automation in livestock units is a key trend fueling the global RFID tags for livestock management market growth.

The global concentration of skilled workforce is declining in the agriculture and livestock sectors. The population involved in agriculture practices is steadily shifting toward the service sector or urban jobs, resulting in the remaining labor force charging higher-than-average wages.

There is a further rise in labor costs due to the growing need for labor in the agriculture and livestock industry. Livestock owners implement automation to reduce the spending on wages and improve efficiency.

Thus, automated equipment is used to carry out various farm operations, such as automatic identification, feeding, milking, birth detection, egg collection, barn cleaning, and others.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of active RFID tags is a major factor that may impede the growth of global RFID tags for livestock management market.

The cost of RFID systems depends on the type of tags and the type of readers. Passive tags used to manage livestock costs around USD 0.21 , and UFH reader systems can process up to 1,000 tags per second.

, and UFH reader systems can process up to 1,000 tags per second. For large-scale livestock companies, active RFID tags are required to manage the livestock on a large scale. Livestock owners require RFID readers to read information through active RFID tags, which are expensive, where a single reader costs up to USD 1,500 .

. This is slowing down the adoption of active RFID systems and hinders the growth of the global RFID tags market for livestock management.

What are the key data covered in this RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the RFID tags for livestock management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the RFID tags for livestock management market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the RFID tags for livestock management market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RFID Ttags for livestock management market vendors

RFID Tags For Livestock Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 880.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, Germany, Russia, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allflex Group, Bartronics India Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Dalton Tags, Datamars SA, eAgile Inc., Essen Computers Ltd., GAO RFID Inc., HID Global Corp., Impinj Inc., Ketchum Mfg. Co., Mojix Inc., National Band and Tag Co., NXP Semiconductors NV, Omnia Technologies Pvt. Ltd., RFID Inc., Siemens AG, Tag Factory, Zebra Technologies Corp., and ID Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

