RFK Jr. to Kick Off Pivotal Online Latino Town Hall Series on Instagram Live

MIAMI, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latino Wall Street is proud to announce a groundbreaking digital event, the first in a series of online Latino Town Halls on Instagram Live, featuring independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This series, led by Latino Wall Street CEO and Forbes Finance Council Member Gabriela Berrospi, is dedicated to amplifying the voices of Spanish-speaking Latinos and addressing their unique needs as we approach the 2024 presidential election. The inaugural session is set for July 7th at 8 PM Eastern.

Event Highlights:

Latino Townhall July 7, 8pm ET

Unprecedented Reach: This series stands out as an unparalleled online gathering aimed specifically at engaging Spanish-speaking Latinos, giving them a platform to be heard on a national scale.

This series stands out as an unparalleled online gathering aimed specifically at engaging Spanish-speaking Latinos, giving them a platform to be heard on a national scale. Influential Participants: Discussions will include prominent Latino organizations such as: Latino Wall Street Latino Capital Latino Chamber of Commerce The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Es Posible Organization Better Futures Org Other key Latino groups

Discussions will include prominent Latino organizations such as:

Latino Wall Street has organized this series to spotlight the unique perspectives and significant electoral impact of the Latino community, which represents 14.7% of the electorate with 36.2 million eligible voters. This underscores the critical importance of understanding and engaging this influential voter segment as we move towards the 2024 presidential election.

Gabriela Berrospi expressed her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to initiate this groundbreaking series. It's more than a town hall; it's a dynamic movement ensuring that the perspectives of Spanish-speaking Latinos influence the policies that impact their lives. Having RFK Jr. join our first session highlights the significance of our mission."

This town hall series is not just a forum for discussion but also a proactive call to Latino voters to engage with the political process and communicate their needs to potential leaders.

Join us on July 7th for this historic event:

Instagram Live: Follow us @gabywallstreet and @latinowallst

Latino groups interested in participating or collaborating in future town halls are encouraged to contact us to be a part of this empowering series.

For additional details and to follow the live event, please email [email protected].

