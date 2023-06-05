RFOX VALT In Key Position To Integrate Apple Products To Its VR First, AI Integrated Metaverse

News provided by

RFOX VALT

05 Jun, 2023, 22:00 ET

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RFOX VALT, the leading virtual reality platform, is thrilled to announce its readiness to capitalize on the upcoming release of the Apple VR and AR headset. The RFOX VALT is built on the Unity game engine and designed with a focus on virtual reality technology, which positions it perfectly to take full advantage of the technological advancements that Apple is expected to bring to the market.

RFOX VALT In Key Position To Integrate Apple Products To Its VR First, AI Integrated Metaverse

As the release of the new Apple VR headset draws near, RFOX VALT has already taken significant steps towards preparing to offer users an unmatched virtual reality experience. The platform has already released an Apple-compatible version of RFOX VALT for iOS devices, which is currently available in Testflight. RFOX VALT's ability to move quickly underscores its dedication towards continuous improvement and innovation.

Furthermore, RFOX VALT has seamlessly integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into their platform, enabling users to customize their environments using voice prompts. Users can now create their avatars, choose customized playlists based on their preferences, share media across multiple platforms, and even launch web3 brands–all thanks to the innovative features added by the AI-integrated RFOX VALT. In addition to AI, RFOX VALT offers and end-to-end creator tool suite for launching web3 brands into the metaverse.

The RFOX VALT team has been working tirelessly towards this moment, and they are excited to be one of the first VR platforms ready for the release of the upcoming Apple VR headset. RFOX VALT's focus on virtual reality technology sets them apart from the competition, and the integration of AI technology ensures the platform stays ahead of the curve.

For more information about RFOX VALT, visit https://www.rfoxvalt.com/ or contact [email protected].

Press Contact:

Lenny Clifford
+639155500765
https://www.rfoxvalt.com/

SOURCE RFOX VALT

