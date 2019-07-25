RFP360 Announces Expanded Marketplace360 Offering to Drive Buyer-Seller Engagement

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RFP360, the leading request for proposal (RFP) management software provider, announced the release of their innovative Marketplace360 solution—a feature that adds significant value to the RFP360 unified platform and is currently offered at no additional cost to customers.

With more than 6,000 unique vendors and buyers currently leveraging the RFP360 platform, the company is uniquely positioned to offer Marketplace360 as a simple and efficient way for buyers and sellers to connect.

"Since 2012, our vision has been not only to provide easy-to-use and cost-effective solutions for both RFP issuers and RFP responders, but also to break down buyer and seller 'silos' to help them more easily and proactively engage one another," said RFP360 CEO David Lintz. "Marketplace360 is the realization of this vision, allowing buyer and seller users of the RFP360 unified platform to not just simplify the burden of the RFP process, but to effectively win more business."

Organizations worldwide use RFP360's solutions to issue or respond to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, security questionnaires and due diligence questionnaires (DDQs). Within the platform, users can identify, organize and manage potential vendors, maintain a robust centralized knowledge base and more.

The release of Marketplace360 is driven by demand from both RFP issuers looking to engage known and unknown vendors and RFP respondents looking to increase their visibility and inclusion in new RFP opportunities.

"RFP360 has been positioned uniquely in the marketplace for many years, offering solutions for both RFP issuers and RFP responders on a single platform. Marketplace360 adds unique value for proposal issuers and proposal responders alike," said Thomas Kershisnik, Managing Director at Five Elms Capital. "These updates to RFP360's already innovative platform will enable tremendous growth, and we're excited to partner with them as they continue in this journey."

