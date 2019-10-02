RFPIO Recognized by G2 Crowd as Leader in Fall 2019 Report

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RFPIO today announced it has received the top score in both Proposal Software and RFP Software categories in the Fall 2019 G2 Crowd Grid® RFP Report for its high customer satisfaction and strong market presence. Products are rated on a number of factors including customer satisfaction as determined by user reviews on the G2 Crowd website, as well as a number of criteria to determine market presence including market share, vendor size, and social impact. RFPIO has consistently earned high marks on G2 Crowd, earning the leadership position in G2 Crowd's Summer 2019 report as well, and is continuing on a strong upward trajectory.



Other areas where RFPIO was rated highly by users as a leader in the proposal response management category include:

Relationship Index – Factors include ease of doing business with the vendor, quality of support and likelihood that users are to recommend the product.

Product Usability Index – Factors include customer satisfaction for ease of use, ease of administration, user adoption, buyer trust and more.

Implementation Index – Factors include customer satisfaction for the set-up process, time required to go live, user adoption percentage, implementation method and number of reviews.

"Being recognized as a leader in the G2 Crowd report is a direct reflection of the efforts we put forth every day to help our customers achieve dramatic improvements in their RFP response processes," said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of RFPIO. "Customer satisfaction like this doesn't happen by accident. It comes from having the right product — and the right team — listening to customer needs and providing knowledgeable support and services. Getting this right has been key to our success and is a big factor in why we are growing at a truly remarkable pace."

For more information on G2 Crowd's scoring methodologies, go to https://research.g2.com/g2-scoring-methodologies.



For more information about RFPIO and its cloud-based RFP response management platform, go to https://www.rfpio.com/ and watch a video about how RFPIO works.

About RFPIO

RFPIO's cloud-based RFP response management platform, the industry's first AI-enabled solution, is trusted by companies around the world and across industries to facilitate a more efficient RFx response process. The solution's dynamic answer library provides centralized content and a collaboration hub. Robust, bi-directional integrations with many popular solutions, along with an open API, allow teams to connect instantly to people and content. Built by a team with extensive experience in RFP response, RFPIO is an easy-to-use solution that makes RFP response efficient and effective. RFPIO works with many enterprise organizations, such as Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Change Healthcare, Siemens, Tenable, Zoom Video and others.

