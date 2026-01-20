RFR Introduces Reimagined Trophy Offices at 300 Atlantic Street

Investment in Modern Amenities to Create Premier Workplace in A+ Location

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RFR today unveiled plans for the modernization of 300 Atlantic Street, creating an elevated workplace experience that helps companies attract, engage, and retain today's top talent. Over 10,000 square feet of new amenity spaces, including an expansive tenant lounge, are designed to transform the look, feel, and function of the approximately 300,000 square foot office building, which will also be offering new high quality pre-built, move-in ready suites as part of a complete repositioning to attract Stamford's premier tenants.

300 Atlantic Street receives new amenity spaces, featuring a boutique cafe, fitness center, and tenant lounge, plus a refreshed exterior.

"We view 300 Atlantic as Stamford's preeminent office property, considering its visibility and prominent location within a modern downtown environment, and we are committing new capital as long-term owners," said AJ Camhi, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing of RFR. "Our investment in thoughtfully crafted amenities, well-designed pre-built suites, and a refreshed exterior is intended to realize the full potential of the property's outstanding location at the center of all that Stamford has to offer, with easy access to Stamford Train Station, restaurants, retail, hospitality, residences, nightlife, and Stamford Harbor."

RFR's planned repositioning of 300 Atlantic is enabled by a recent recapitalization of the property through RFR US, a new entity led by Aby Rosen, Gaby Rosen, and Charlie Rosen, with a focus on growing the firm's US investments.

300 Atlantic consists of 300,000 square feet across 13 stories, with ample parking in an attached garage. The property, situated at the intersection of Atlantic Street and Tresser Boulevard, offers frontage on two main thoroughfares and easy walkability to Stamford Train Station (2 blocks). Surrounded by more than 10,000 new multifamily residences and another 2,500 units currently under development, plus a wide array of dining options within walking distance, 300 Atlantic is ideally located as the workspace for the Stamford's modern urban-suburban lifestyle.

RFR is enhancing 300 Atlantic's appeal through the addition of a sophisticated tenant lounge, elevated food offerings, fitness and wellness programming, and workplace collaboration and meeting spaces. The ground floor will offer a high-end boutique café that flows seamlessly into both the soaring two-story building lobby and the new fitness center. The new second floor collaboration areas have been designed with flexibility to accommodate events, meetings, and conferences at any scale from 15 to 100+ attendees. Exterior improvements including modern lighting and a new streetscape design transform the visitor arrival experience and reinforce the building's new presence. RFR has tapped a Newmark team comprised of James Ritman, Brian Carcaterra and Benjamin Goldstein to spearhead the leasing efforts.

RFR's repositioning of 300 Atlantic also includes a new offering of high-end prebuilt suites. Overall, current availability consists of 188,772 square feet, with flexibility to accommodate requirements ranging from 2,500 square feet to more than 100,000 square feet across multiple floors. Select floors offer walk-out terraces with views of Long Island Sound and the Stamford CBD.

RFR is a privately held international real estate investment, development and management firm based in New York City with a core focus on select urban markets in the United States and Europe. RFR US serves as the firm's United States operating platform, overseeing development, ownership, and operations across key U.S. markets.

