RFRain® Launches World's First Plug-And-Play RFID Reader

The Smart Reader, RFR-RAIN-4-SMART, is revolutionary in the industry combining a powerful RFID reader with an integrated gateway that is ready for use right out of the box in applications such as overhead installation to track assets in and out of specific areas of a warehouse, installed on forklifts and in transportation solutions, smart cabinets, conveyor belts, checkout systems in smart stores, and many more.

Separating itself from other readers currently on the market, RFRain's Smart Reader does not require additional hardware or software to enable a user to start monitoring assets in real time using the Zone Manager software that comes pre-installed on the reader. The RFR-RAIN-4-SMART is Rain Communication Interface (RCI) compliant, and integrates easily with existing enterprise software systems.

With the user-friendly RFR-ZM Zone Manager software supporting a browser-based UI, RFRain's Smart Reader is accessible and easy to use for anyone with or without RFID experience. After connecting the Smart Reader to a power source, the user can immediately start reading tags and managing assets.

"The introduction of the RFRain Smart Reader is a significant step toward simplifying RAIN RFID technology, which is essential for increasing automation and efficiency in market applications. Starting at only $899, there is finally a reader that can help businesses implement RFID in an easy and cost-effective way," said Danny Akaoui, CEO and founder of RFRain. "Our goal is to drastically simplify the installation and deployment of RFID systems in any industry by providing feature-rich readers and gateways that are easy to install, integrate, and priced right."

FEATURES:

The Smart Reader has long read range performance that can read assets up to 80 feet as well as fast-tracking to read assets up to 100 mph. Additionally, it provides Order Accuracy Manager advanced software; user created customized alerts triggering an email or text notifications when an asset is missing, support of GPS and cellular capabilities, an alarm relay and support of a camera to work in conjunction with the RFID system. Data on the Smart Reader can be stored on-premise or in the RFRain cloud and can be accessed from anywhere using a browser. Please refer to the Zone Manager datasheet for additional information regarding the expansive Smart Reader software capabilities.

About RFRain:

Based in Sarasota, Florida RFRain integrates software solutions with an innovative hardware/software platform to provide its customers the ability to monitor and track assets in real time. RFRain launched its first commercial product in 2018 based on research and development ongoing since 2011. RFRain innovates and manufactures easy-to-use RFID hardware and software products. The RFRain Smart Readers are currently available by contacting RFRain directly at 1-833-273-7246 or by e-mail at sales@rfrain.com. Visit our website at www.rfrain.com.

https://rfrain.com/introducing-rfr-rain-4-smart/

Media Contact: (Mina Hanna) 1-727-687-9934

SOURCE RFRain LLC