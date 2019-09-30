RFRAIN® Launches Zone Manager Enterprise version 5.18

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RFRain LLC , an innovator in manufacturing Rain RFID hardware and software continues its drive for innovation in RFID with the new software release to the Zone Manager Enterprise. This updated cloud-based software is equipped with new features such as video capture capabilities along with RFID data capture and management.

RFRain is the first in the world to combine RFID with video capture capabilities. Their Smart Reader, RFR-RAIN-4-SMART, connects with a motion-activated camera, which streams the images paired with corresponding events to the Zone Manager Enterprise running in the Rain Web Services Cloud. The Zone Manager Enterprise software links images with events, enhancing asset traceability with accountability and security. Some of the Zone Manager Enterprise software usage includes camera-enabled RFID smart cabinets that track assets and the subject responsible for moving an asset using a camera simultaneously. The technology for RFID video capture is easily scalable for any business. Use cases that are benefiting from this software include manufacturing automation and airline baggage tracking. This software update optimizes operational efficiencies, acts in real-time, and improves customer experience. The Zone Manager update provides users who opt for the new camera feature full camera support in the cloud, providing a database of events that occur with associated images.

Other advancements of the RFRain Zone Manager Enterprise ver 5.18 update include:

Improvements to the Alert System: now, alerts can be sent to users regarding multiple events simultaneously. Eg. alert when an asset changes subzones and the asset is about to expire.

A full suite of Rest API in the cloud to serve our growing community of system integrators and developers.

"We are about to release the new version of the Zone Manager Enterprise software with features we could only dream about only a few months ago," says Danny Akaoui, CEO and Founder of RFRain. RFRain is first in the world to combine videos with RFID events on a software easily integrated into any business.

About RFRain:

Based in Sarasota, Florida RFRain integrates software solutions with an innovative hardware platform to provide its customers the ability to monitor and track assets in real-time. The RFRain Smart Readers are currently available by contacting RFRain directly at 1-833-273-7246 or by e-mail at sales@rfrain.com . Visit our website at www.rfrain.com for more information.

Media Contact: (Mina Hanna) 1-833-273-7246

SOURCE RFRain LLC