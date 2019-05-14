RFS and ANSYS Lay Foundation for 5G-Ready Antennas

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting-edge 5G antennas pioneered by Radio Frequency Systems (RFS) will soon connect people, machines and devices more reliably and faster than ever thanks to ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS). Standardizing on ANSYS simulation solutions enables RFS engineers to slash simulation time from four days to one hour — speeding their antennas to market and driving global adoption of 5G.

Antenna designers must satisfy next-generation 5G standards, comply with a variety of demanding operator and country-specific requirements, and integrate 4G and 3G architectures for legacy users. Together, these specifications require hundreds of different designs to build the hundreds of thousands of antennas mounted on cell towers and building rooftops — ensuring maximum coverage for users worldwide.

ANSYS empowers RFS antenna architects to rapidly create designs across numerous frequency bands. Simulation automation rapidly validates new architectures and reduces the number of prototypes and measurement cycles. With ANSYS, RFS simulates at tremendous speed and scale, further empowering designers to fully explore and optimize 5G antenna performance.

"Evolving antenna design architecture from 4G to 5G is a monumental technological leap and places huge demands on hardware development. Our teams are motivated to conceptualize new designs faster than ever to provide guaranteed quality of service, the most important metric for communication systems," André Doll, chief technology officer at RFS. "RFS standardizes on ANSYS to speed the development of our highly reliable next-generation antennas that will soon deliver maximum 5G coverage for wireless consumers worldwide."

"With ANSYS, RFS is creating 5G antennas that will power global 5G communications, delivering unmatched speeds and more reliable connections for applications ranging from smartphones to self-driving cars," said Sudhir Sharma, global industry director, high tech, ANSYS. "ANSYS efficiently and cost-effectively enables RFS to select their optimum antenna design, reduce the number of physical prototypes and comply with tight time-to-market deadlines."

