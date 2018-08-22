rfxcel Awarded a Group Purchasing Contract by Minnesota Multistate Contracting Alliance for Pharmacy (MMCAP) for DSCSA Compliance

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- rfxcel announces it has been awarded a contract with the Minnesota Multistate Contracting Alliance for Pharmacy (MMCAP) for FDA Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Compliance Solutions.

rfxcel's dynamic traceability platform enables companies to protect patients, comply with regulatory mandates, e.g., DSCSA, and gain visibility into their supply chain. rfxcel's commitment to customer success and continuous innovation ensures that companies can meet today's requirements and tomorrow's challenges.

The Minnesota Multistate Contracting Alliance for Pharmacy (MMCAP) is a free, voluntary group purchasing organization for government facilities that provide healthcare services. MMCAP has been delivering pharmacy and healthcare value to members since 1985. MMCAP's membership extends across nearly every state in the nation, delivering volume buying power. Members receive access to a full range of pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products and services, such as medical supplies, influenza vaccine, dental supplies, drug testing, wholesaler invoice auditing, and returned goods processing.

"We are honored to be selected by MMCAP to help their members become and stay compliant with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). The end goal of the DSCSA is to ensure the safety of patients and consumers. This is an exciting time of change in the industry and we look forward to helping MMCAP members meet this goal," said Glenn Abood, rfxcel's Chief Executive Officer.

About rfxcel

Founded in 2003 by Glenn Abood and Jack Tarkoff, rfxcel is the first company to focus on the safety of the pharmaceutical supply chain, and bring advanced track and trace software to manufacturers, repackagers, wholesalers, distributors, and dispensers. rfxcel's mission is to be the thought leader in traceability technology, and to enable customers to better manage their business today and deliver value tomorrow.

