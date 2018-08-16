rfxcel Enhances Pharmaceutical Track and Trace Solution for Russia

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- rfxcel, the global leader in track and trace solutions, releases enhancements to its compliance solution for Russia and kicks off additional customer implementations in the Russian marketplace.

Russia compliance is now fully embedded in rfxcel's Compliance Management (rCM) and Serialization Processing (rSP) modules. The extended Russia support builds upon rfxcel's awarding winning Traceability System (rTS) and continues rfxcel's long-standing commitment to help customers meet global compliance needs.

rfxcel is actively rolling out its Russia compliance solution for pharmaceutical customers to meet the serialization, aggregation, traceability, and reporting requirements for the Russian market. As one of the first compliance providers to implement for Russia, rfxcel is strategically positioned to help pharmaceutical companies achieve compliance well in advance of the January 1, 2020 deadline mandated by the Russian government.

Russia's Federal law 425-FZ requires medicines to be uniquely identified across packing levels with additional Russia-specific cryptography. Under Russia's Federal law, participants must track and report products in various stages of the supply chain. This information is reported to Russia's centralized Federal State Information System for Monitoring Drug Circulation (FSIS MDC).

"We are extremely proud to work with our customers to meet Russia's compliance regulations – arguably the most complex in the world. Delivering a serialization, aggregation and reporting solution for compliance requires not only robust software, but also demands an experienced local and international team with the skills and flexibility to manage an end-to-end project. rfxcel offers both the solution and service to ensure success," said Mark Davison, Senior Operations Director, rfxcel Europe.

Many pharmaceutical companies are challenged in providing resources to meet and deliver a fully validated compliance solution. The rfxcel implementation team consists of both global and local Russian resources who provide a full-service experience. This approach is extremely well received by our customers and allows them to shift the worry of compliance to rfxcel so they can focus on their core business.

About rfxcel

