RG Alts Launches First Tactical Gold & Bitcoin Mutual Fund

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranger Capital, in partnership with IDX Insights, announces the launch of the RG Aurum+ fund (GLDPX) which became effective September 8th. GLDPX seeks to provide risk-managed exposure to precious metals and crypto currency via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The fund is designed to provide a risk-conscious option for investors interested in exposure to "alternative fiat" asset classes like gold and crypto currencies. The fund may be a first of its kind in the fact that it will provide tactical exposure to bitcoin through the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

"With unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, we've seen more investors start to look to both gold and bitcoin as hedges. The problem is that both of these asset classes are prone to periods of high volatility and large drawdowns. We believe that investors need a risk-managed investment option that provides access to both of these asset classes," explained Ben McMillan, CIO of RG Alts.

Scott Canon, President & CEO of Ranger Capital said, "We launched RG Alts to provide a cost-effective way for investors to access alternative exposures in a liquid & transparent manner. As we face a world with low growth, negative real rates and unprecedented 'money printing', we believe that smart exposure to gold and crypto can provide a lot of utility to investors. Now is the time for a renewed focus on efficient exposure to robust investment strategies."

IDX Insights is a research firm focused on developing innovative index solutions across the alternative landscape. Learn more about our unique Indexing as a Service ("IaaS") at idxinsights.com/indexing-as-a-service-IaaS. IDX Insights does not offer or provide investment advice or offer or sell any securities, commodities, or derivative instruments or products. The IDX Insights, LLC corporate name and all related logos are the exclusive intellectual property of IDX Insights, LLC.

Founded in 2001, Ranger Capital is a holdings company for affiliated investment managers offering a range of products focused on traditional and alternative investment strategies. The Firm is 100% employee owned and provides full back-office support for investment teams. Support includes operations and accounting, compliance, cybersecurity and technology, marketing, client relations and distribution.

There is no guarantee the RG Aurum+ Fund will achieve its investment objectives. Before investing you should carefully consider the RG Aurum+ Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is available in the Prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained, by emailing [email protected], or by calling (866) 458-4744. We encourage you to read the Prospectus carefully before you invest.

As with all mutual funds, the Fund's shares may appreciate or depreciate in price; and there is the risk that you could lose money through your investment in the Fund. Many factors affect the Fund's net asset value and performance including:

The RG Tactical Market Neutral Fund is distributed by Arbor Court Capital, LLC member SIPC and FINRA see https://brokercheck.finra.org/ for more information.

