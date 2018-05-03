RG Opens New Technology Development Center

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins-Gioia, LLC formally opened its new Technology Development Center this week. This signifies its ongoing investment in RG's technology and intellectual property and builds on the company's long history of delivering innovative modernization solutions to Government and commercial clients.

The Technology Development Center was established to expand the company's capabilities in Agile software development and solution delivery. The primary focus of the Center is JFAST©, the Jaguar© Family of Advanced Scheduling Tools which is the unequaled advanced planning and scheduling engine developed by RG over the past 20 years for Defense agencies. JFAST© currently provides the most capable and trusted solution for maintenance, repair, and overhaul for complex systems, ranging from strategic transport aircraft, tactical aircraft, nuclear submarines, and aircraft carriers.

"JFAST© is at the core of the Technology Development Center. In addition to incorporating our existing algorithms for Critical Chain program management, future releases of the software will enable cloud deployment and mobile access to further enhance the ability of our customers to achieve their mission," said Liam Speden, RG's Chief Technology Officer.

The Technology Development Center will also act as a knowledge resource for the company for Agile development, innovation, and quality programs. The Center is certified at CMMI Level 3 for Services and will host ViRGIL, the Virtual RG Innovation Lab, in support of company research and development efforts and select Systems Modernization customers.

"Robbins-Gioia was founded by innovators and we are proud to keep that spirit thriving almost 40 years later. What stands out most in opening the Technology Development Center is recognizing the team of RG developers and engineers that bring passion to their work every day," said Brad King, RG's Chief Executive Officer.

At RG, we partner with our clients to test and refine every solution to meet their exact needs. We take pride in tackling complex management challenges with fresh and innovative insights and in transforming our clients' vision into reality.

