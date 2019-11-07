R/GA Ventures and Interpublic Group Introduce the R/GA Data Venture Studio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- R/GA Ventures and Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) announced the launch of the R/GA Data Venture Studio, a groundbreaking collaboration designed to help organizations engage and innovate in a digital landscape driven by data.

Corporate use of data is at an inflection point. As the opportunities to use data to drive business increase, so do public expectations of how that data is used. Consumers demand greater control of their data, require more transparency, and expect a more equitable experience when engaging with brands and data-powered platforms. This emerging paradigm creates market opportunity and market risk. A company's position on data is now a vital indicator of business and brand health.

The R/GA Data Venture Studio is structured to help established companies identify and execute against gaps in their model while enabling data-driven innovation that is both ground-breaking and responsible. Areas of focus will include Privacy Technologies, AI, and companies with new business models designed to empower companies and consumers equally.

Studio corporate partners will have the opportunity to explore and test solutions in a risk-controlled environment, including pilots with leading startups and collaborations with other Studio partners. The Studio will also operate quarterly roundtable sessions with exclusive thought leadership content and startup demos organized around relevant topics.

The Venture Studio will operate in partnership with R/GA's parent company, Interpublic Group. The Chief Operating Officer of IPG, Philippe Krakowsky, will participate as an active advisor on strategic aspects of the program.

"Innovations in data and technology have the potential to unlock outsized, unexpected value for consumers and brands," said Sean Lyons, Global Chief Executive Officer of R/GA. 'We're incredibly excited to partner with clients, partners, and startups to identify the next stage of what's possible."

"Companies are increasingly looking to use their own first-party data, coupled with other strategic data sets, to create seamless, relevant and connected consumer experiences, at scale. What's more, this needs to take place in a way that's based on data that is ethically sourced and consciously deployed. What's most exciting about this Venture Studio is that it will allow us and our clients to identify and support companies that are innovating in this important space," commented IPG's Philippe Krakowsky.

The Studio is a global initiative but will be hosted at R/GA headquarters in New York. Studio Partner collaboration will begin in December 2019.

R/GA will be evaluating and screening the startup ecosystem on behalf of corporate partners including:

New Value Exchange Models

Data Security

Privacy Tech

RegTech

Data Literacy

Data Traceability

Data Ethics

Global startups working on all aspects of enterprise data technologies, products, and services are encouraged to learn more at www.rgadataventurestudio.com .

About R/GA Ventures

R/GA Ventures helps industry leaders embrace disruption, connecting them with emerging startups, technologies, and consumer behaviors to drive their businesses forward. Since 2013, the R/GA Ventures portfolio has grown to include more than 90 companies across a variety of verticals. R/GA Ventures and R/GA are part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), one of the world's largest advertising and marketing services organizations. Learn more at ventures.rga.com and by following @rgaventures on Twitter.

About R/GA

R/GA is the company that creates transformation at speed. An innovation leader for more than 40 years, R/GA has expanded and evolved to offer business transformation, experience transformation, and marketing transformation through its award-winning consulting, ventures, technology, design, marketing communications, and IP practices. Its work spans web, mobile, and social communications, retail and e-commerce, product innovation, brand development, and innovation consulting. The company has more than 2,000 employees globally with 17 offices across the United States, Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific. R/GA is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG), one of the world's largest advertising and marketing services organizations. For more information about R/GA, please visit www.rga.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

