RGC DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA — RGC Investors Who Lost Money During the Class Period Have Until June 23, 2026 to Seek Appointment

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: June 23, 2026. Investors who purchased Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) securities between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

RGC shares fell $3.09 per share, or 18.56%, after the Company disclosed a U.S. Department of Justice subpoena into trading in its ordinary shares. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 23, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the Court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. In the Regencell securities action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, the lead plaintiff will direct case strategy, select lead counsel, and oversee the litigation on behalf of all shareholders who acquired RGC securities during the Class Period at allegedly artificially inflated prices.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Key points every RGC investor should understand about the lead plaintiff process:

The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors with the largest financial interest in the relief sought — meaning the greatest documented losses from purchasing RGC shares between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025

There is no minimum dollar loss required to apply; the Court evaluates competing motions and selects the most adequate applicant

Lead plaintiffs do not pay attorneys' fees out of pocket; counsel is compensated only if a recovery is obtained, subject to Court approval

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require courtroom appearances in most cases; the role involves reviewing filings and approving major litigation decisions

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff status remain absent class members and may still participate in any future recovery without taking any action before the deadline

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the June 23, 2026 deadline, the Court will review all competing lead plaintiff motions. The PSLRA establishes a rebuttable presumption that the movant with the largest financial interest should be appointed, provided they meet the typicality and adequacy requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23. The appointed lead plaintiff will then select lead counsel to prosecute the action.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who purchased RGC securities during the Class Period but choose not to seek lead plaintiff appointment are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain their right to share in any recovery. No action is required before the deadline to preserve this right.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Regencell case, where a DOJ subpoena into share trading triggered an 18.56% stock decline, investors with significant losses should evaluate whether lead plaintiff appointment serves their interests." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

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Frequently Asked Questions About the RGC Lawsuit

Q: What is the RGC lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 23, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my RGC shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before June 23, 2026 to evaluate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP