rGen Consulting Opens Applications for Business Consulting and AI Foundations Program

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rGen Consulting (rGen), a leading AI and business consulting firm, today announced it is accepting applications for its fourth annual Business Consulting and AI Foundations Program. Kicking off May 10, the eight-week paid intensive course is designed for recent or soon-to-be graduates looking to learn the art of strategic consulting and the science of the latest AI tools.

"This comprehensive program is designed to address the practical business skills that traditional educational curriculum often overlooks," said Ray Rasmussen, co-founder and Managing Principal at rGen. "rGen's Business Consulting and AI Foundations Program is our answer to the growing need for professionals who possess not only robust business acumen but also the technical expertise, including in AI, that are critical for driving innovation and growth."

Now in its fourth year, the program aims to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and the practical skills needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving business world. With a cohort size limited to 10 to 15 participants, the program offers a personalized and immersive learning experience, ensuring individual attention and a collaborative learning environment. Those who complete the program are eligible to apply for a consulting position at rGen.

Everyone who completes the program will receive a business consulting and AI management certificate from rGen. Those who subsequently join the firm will apply their newfound skills to business challenges with clients ranging from Fortune 500 technology companies to energy and legal companies located in the Pacific Northwest and worldwide.

In two months, participants learn business and AI concepts and how to apply them in practical settings, preparing them for scenarios and equipping them with the essential skills to tackle complex business challenges in today's technology-driven landscape. The program is uniquely structured to accommodate students' academic schedules, with training sessions held remotely in the evenings.

A notable curriculum segment is a module focused on leveraging AI for business transformation. This segment aims to provide a hands-on understanding of AI technologies and their strategic implementation to drive innovation and solve business issues effectively.

"In today's fast-paced business environment, AI is not just an advantage; it's necessary for transformation," said Rasmussen. "Our program is at the forefront of this revolution, empowering the next wave of consultants with the ability to not only understand AI but to harness its potential to redefine the business landscape and drive unprecedented growth."

Applications are due April 15, 2024. Students from all academic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Interested candidates can apply at rgenconsulting.com.

About rGen Consulting

rGen Consulting is a management consulting firm with deep roots in AI, analytics, change management, communication, and project management. Since 2020, rGen has used proven methodologies, business domain knowledge and technology expertise to deliver game-changing results to clients worldwide. Our diverse, collaborative team brings deep industry and functional expertise that helps clients thrive in an ever-changing world and build a sustainable, forward-looking business. rGen's AI service offerings are available to businesses across industries. To learn more about the company's AI solutions, please visit https://www.rgenconsulting.com/.

