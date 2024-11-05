Rgenta Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rgenta Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of oral small molecules targeting RNA and RNA regulation for oncology and neurological disorders, announced today that preclinical data will be presented from its lead program, RGT-61159, at the 66th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition being held December 7-10, 2024, in San Diego, CA.

Title: RGT-61159, Best-in-Class Small Molecule Inhibitor of MYB Via Selective RNA Splicing Alteration, Showed Robust Anti-Tumor Activity across AML Tumor Models Harboring Common Genetic Lesions

Authors: Norman Lu, Patricia Soulard, Ibrahim Kay, Kai Li, Xiubin Gu, Heather Sadlish, Jay Lee, Mariam Elhawary, Michael Rotelli, Sam Hasson, Thomas Wynn, Chris Yates, Zhiping Weng, Simon Xi and Travis Wager

Session Name: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster III

Session Date and Time: December 9, 2024, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Abstract #: 209135

Poster #: 4141

About RGT-61159

RGT-61159 is an orally available small molecule designed to specifically modulate splicing of the transcription factor MYB resulting in the inhibition of the oncogenic MYB protein production, which has the potential to induce cell death of the cancer cells overexpressing MYB protein. MYB acts as a master regulator of cell proliferation, self-renewal, and differentiation processes and its aberrant expression has been demonstrated in multiple forms of human cancer including adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC), acute myeloid leukemias (AML), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemias (T-ALL), colorectal cancer (CRC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and breast cancer. Rgenta is evaluating RGT-61159 in an ongoing multi-center, open-label Phase 1a/b clinical trial in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory ACC or CRC. The Phase 1a/b study is designed to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and target engagement and clinical efficacy of RGT-61159 in patients with ACC or CRC. Additional information about the Phase 1a/b clinical trial can be accessed at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06462183).

About Rgenta Therapeutics

Rgenta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of oral RNA-targeting small molecule medicines with an initial focus on oncology and neurological disorders. Our proprietary platform mines the massive genomics data to identify targetable RNA processing events and design small-molecule glues to modulate the interactions among the spliceosome, regulatory proteins, and RNAs. Our lead programs and unique approach are unlocking the therapeutic potential of historically undruggable targets in human diseases. Learn more at: http://www.rgentatx.com.

