Rgenta Therapeutics Enters into a Collaboration with Lundbeck

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc., announced today a strategic R&D collaboration with H. Lundbeck A/S aimed at the discovery of small molecules targeting RNA regulation and splicing of disease-causing genes for neurological disorders.

Under the collaboration agreement, Rgenta will use its novel and integrative discovery platform to identify and optimize RNA-targeting small molecules against high-value targets. Rgenta will grant Lundbeck the option to exclusively license the candidate molecules, which will be developed and commercialized by Lundbeck.

Rgenta will receive up to $10M in upfront and near-term payments from Lundbeck in the initial phases of the collaboration and may also earn up to $100M in potential clinical and commercial milestone payments for an initial target-based program. In addition, Rgenta is eligible to receive tiered royalties on global net sales of products resulting from the collaboration. Lundbeck and Rgenta may elect to expand the partnership to include other brain disease targets for additional consideration.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with Lundbeck, an industry leader in the neuroscience field," said Simon Xi, CEO of Rgenta. "This agreement substantiates the progress we have made in establishing and developing our discovery platform and this collaboration will bring to bear the experience and knowledge of Lundbeck and our innovation engine on small molecule RNA modulators."

"Rgenta's unique RNA-targeting approach is well-suited for neuroscience targets and small-molecule RNA-targeting drugs have many advantages over other modalities for neuroscience indications," said Travis Wager, CSO of Rgenta. "Over the past 18 months we have made substantial progress in building our pipeline in oncology and neurology."

"Partnerships and collaborations are an important part of Lundbeck's strategy. With this strategic R&D collaboration with Rgenta, we continue to supplement our research activities across the value chain. By using Rgenta's platform capabilities in discovering RNA-targeting small molecules, we aim to pursue novel targets previously inaccessible," said Tarek Samad, Senior VP and Head of Research at Lundbeck. "We look forward to partnering with Rgenta and developing innovative medicines for the benefit of patients."

About Rgenta Therapeutics

Rgenta Therapeutics is developing a pipeline of oral, small-molecule RNA-targeting medicines with an initial focus on oncology and neurological disorders. Our proprietary platform mines the massive genomics data to identify targetable RNA processing events and design small-molecule glues to modulate the interactions among the spliceosome, regulatory proteins, and RNAs. Our lead programs and unique approach are unlocking the therapeutic potential of historically undruggable targets in human diseases. Learn more at http://www.rgentatx.com.

