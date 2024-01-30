Rgenta Therapeutics Joins The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program®

Recently highlighted during the 65th ASH® Annual Meeting and Exposition as a New LLS TAP portfolio company

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rgenta Therapeutics ("Rgenta" or the "Company") today announced that it was selected by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) as a new Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP) portfolio company, and provided with strategic funding to support preclinical and clinical advancement of the Company's therapeutics in hematologic malignancies utilizing its RNA-targeting small molecule platform to target MYB, an oncogenic transcription factor.

"We are honored by the support and recognition of LLS's Therapy Acceleration Program. LLS's strategic investment in Rgenta continues to bolster our confidence in the potential of our pipeline of oral, small-molecule RNA-targeting medicines," commented Simon Xi, Ph.D., CEO of Rgenta. "We are dedicated to advancing these best-in-class RNA-targeting small molecules and believe they have the potential to make a significant impact in the treatment of multiple high-value disease areas."

"We are excited to partner with LLS TAP to tackle historically undruggable oncogenes implicated in hematologic malignancies using our small molecule RNA-targeting platform", said Travis Wager, Ph.D., President & CSO. "We look forward to tapping into the extensive clinical expertise and resources from LLS to accelerate the development of our RNA-targeting MYB inhibitor molecules."

"LLS has a long-standing history of helping to accelerate development of breakthrough blood cancer treatments, and we're particularly excited when work like Rgenta's focuses on key mechanisms in blood cancer that have historically been extremely difficult to target with drugs" said Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D., Vice President of LLS TAP. "This new partnership is an exciting addition to LLS TAP's portfolio of companies that are working to provide new hope to all blood cancer patients."

About Rgenta Therapeutics

Rgenta Therapeutics is developing a pipeline of oral, small-molecule RNA-targeting medicines with an initial focus on oncology and neurological disorders. Our proprietary platform mines the massive genomics data to identify targetable RNA processing events and design small-molecule glues to modulate the interactions among the spliceosome, regulatory proteins, and RNAs. Our lead programs and unique approach are unlocking the therapeutic potential of historically undruggable targets in human diseases. Learn more at www.rgentatx.com.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Therapy Acceleration Program® (TAP)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org . Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

TAP is LLS' mission-driven, strategic venture philanthropy initiative that seeks to accelerate the development of innovative blood cancer therapeutics and change the standard of care, while also generating a return on investment for LLS's mission. LLS TAP collaborates with biotech companies to support the development of novel platforms, first-in-class assets addressing unmet medical needs, emerging patient populations and even rare blood cancers. LLS TAP accepts funding applications on a rolling basis from companies with innovative science that has a high potential to improve patient lives.

For additional information, visit www.LLS.org/TAP. Follow LLS on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

